Gracie Hunt Brings Sequin Glamour to Chiefs’ Super Bowl Ring Ceremony

The team, with Patrick Mahomes as their quarterback, won the 2023 Super Bowl in February.

(L-R) Tavia Shackles, Clark Hunt and his daughter Gracie Hunt at the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony on June 15 Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 15: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany walking the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony at Union Station on June 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 15: Clark Hunt with his wife Tavia Shackles and daughter Gracie Hunt walking the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony at Union Station on June 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 15: In this handout image provided by the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Ring Ceremony at Union Station on June 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Handout/Kansas City Chiefs via Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 15: In this handout image provided by the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne of the Kansas City Chiefs pose during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Ring Ceremony at Union Station on June 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Handout/Kansas City Chiefs via Getty Images)
Gracie Hunt brought her signature evening style to the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony on Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri, embracing a colorful sequin dress.

Hunt, who is the daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs chief executive officer Clark Hunt, wore a statement ombre gown by Jenny Packham. The plunging neckline number featured dazzling pink, purple, orange and red sequins.

When it came to completing her ensemble, Hunt brought the look together with shining jewelry including layered bracelets, a pendant necklace and the official Kansas City Chiefs 2023 Super Bowl ring, which she showcased on her Instagram stories. She also paired the outfit with a gold clutch.

The team had a lot to celebrate, as they won the 2023 Super Bowl ring in February. Held in Glendale, Arizona, the event included a halftime performance by Rihanna and was attended by Jay-Z, Cara Delevingne, Adele and LeBron James.

Hunt is a former Miss Kansas USA. The star has walked many red carpets in head-turning looks, with this one being her latest. To the 2023 Super Bowl, she embraced a silver-fringe Paco Rabanne minidress. She wore a yellow polka-dot minidress by CDGNY to the 2023 NFL Draft in April.

The Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony was a private event that involved the team receiving their Super Bowl rings. The event included performances by rapper Flo Rida.

