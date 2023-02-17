Gracie Hunt Glows in Slashed Versace Safety Pin Cocktail Dress for ‘Outer Banks’ Premiere

Gracie Hunt arrived on the red carpet for the season three premiere of Netflix’s “Outer Banks” on Thursday, taking a colorful approach to red carpet dressing.

To help the show celebrate its new season, the pageant queen and Kansas City Chiefs heiress wore a turquoise-blue cocktail dress by Versace with a slash cutout on the upper bodice and signature goldtone safety pin detail. She contrasted the dress with shimmering bronze open-toe ankle strap platform sandals. For accessorized, she wore two rings and a necklace.

Gracie Hunt attends the premiere of Netflix ’s “Outer Banks” season three on Feb. 16 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

For makeup, Hunt went for a red carpet ready look with a matte lip, blush and eyeliner, eye-popping mascara and eye shadow. Her hair was done with a middle part and a voluminous layered style.

In addition to supporting the cast of “Outer Banks” for their new season premiere, Hunt also has plenty to celebrate after the Super Bowl. Her father, Clark Hunt, is co-owner and chief executive officer of the Kansas City Chiefs, which has been owned by the Hunt family since 1959. Last Sunday, the Chiefs came out victorious against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl with a score of 38 to 35.

Gracie Hunt attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Outer Banks” season three on Feb. 16 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

While the Chiefs had their win to celebrate, Gracie Hunt also went viral for her Super Bowl game outfit; a Paco Rabanne silver fringe minidress. When she’s not rooting for her father’s NFL team or attending streaming service premieres, Hunt is also an ambassador for the Special Olympics.

“Outer Banks” season three premieres on Netflix on Thursday. The series centers around a teenager who enlists his best friends to hunt for treasure. The trailer for the new season sees the main characters returning, now on a quest to find El Dorado, the city of lost gold. The trailer also shows many high-stakes moments, from relationships to a long-lost father-son reunion. Season three of “Outer Banks” stars Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes and Madison Bailey.

