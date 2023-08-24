Gracie Hunt Shows Her Team Spirit in Red Velvet Norma Kamali Dress at Super Bowl Jewelry Party for Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt attended the Super Bowl jewelry party for the team’s cheer squad on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri. Each cheerleader received a Jostens champion ring, which features the team’s logo encrusted with 613 diamonds and 35 rubies totaling 16.1 carats.

The football team boasts all-star players like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in 2023, beating the Philadelphia Eagles. Members of the team received their Super Bowl rings back in June.

For the ceremony, Hunt sported one of the team’s signature colors, red, in a velvety one-shoulder cutout dress by Norma Kamali. She paired it with studded gold platform sandals and hoop earrings, as well as layered bracelets and rings.

“The last SBLVII jewelry celebration — but not the least! Love our Cheer family,” Hunt wrote on Instagram.

Hunt wore her blond tresses in subtle waves, while her makeup consisted of brown eyeshadow and a pink glossy lip.

Hunt is the daughter of model Tavia Hunt and Kansas City Chiefs chief executive officer Clark Hunt, who is also a part-owner of the team. He’s held both positions since 2005.

Both Gracie and Tavia are involved in the cheer squad, having judged the team’s auditions earlier this year.

Tavia shared her own congratulatory message to the cheerleaders for receiving Super Bowl rings. “Tonight, we gather to honor the remarkable squad that lifted our spirits and inspired us throughout the Super Bowl journey,” she wrote on Instagram. “Your unwavering support on the sidelines gave our team the strength to push forward and conquer the biggest stage of all.”