Gwen Stefani Gives Menswear Style a Sparkling Twist With Sequined Gold Miniskirt at CMT Music Awards 2023

Gwen Stefani arrived at the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday in Austin, Texas, bringing her edgy style to the red carpet.

For the event, the singer wore an oversized black jacket and a white shirt with a black tie, taking on menswear style. She added a sequined gold miniskirt and all-over faux fur-trimmed boots from Valentino. Stefani completed the look with fishnet tights.

Gwen Stefani attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards. Getty Images for CMT

Stefani donned her signature bold red lipstick for beauty. She also sported the wingtip eyeliner trend complemented with a smokey eyeshadow.

The singer was invited to perform with Carly Pearce during the ceremony. Stefani arrived at the event with her husband, country singer Blake Shelton.

Gwen Stefani attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards. Getty Images

Stefani recently announced she will be headlining the BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, California, in May. The singer is also busy promoting her cosmetic line, Gxve Beauty, which is available at Sephora.

In late December, the singer posed for promotional videos for Gxve Beauty’s new mascara Can’t Stop Staring. The mascara advertised before and after stills of the effects of the mascara and mentions its various benefits, such as its precision brush for lifting, lengthening and separating every lash, staggered micro-bristles to separate and define lashes, and a rounded tip brush to grab lashes from any angle.

The CMT Music Awards celebrate artists who have impacted the country music industry. This year’s show, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown at Moody Center in Austin, enlisted performances by Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban. Dixie D’Amelio, Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Kelce were some of the stars invited to present the categories.