Gwyneth Paltrow Brings Quiet Luxury Trend in Crop Top to The Daily Front Row’s Fashion L.A. Awards 2023

The actress was honored for her clothing line, G. Label by Goop.

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 23 in Beverly Hills, California.
Gwyneth Paltrow attends The Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday. FilmMagic

Gwyneth Paltrow attended The Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Oscar-winning actress and wellness mogul was honored with Powerhouse Brand of the Year for her clothing line, G. Label by Goop.

For the event, Paltrow wore a beige two-piece ensemble consisting of wide-legged pleated trousers and a cropped turtleneck blouse. She paired the look with pearl drop earrings, diamond ear cuffs, a set of rings and pink platform sandals.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: Gwyneth Paltrow, Powerhouse Brand of the Year Award recipient, attends The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row)
Gwyneth Paltrow attends The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards. Getty Images for Daily Front Row

The actress’ blond hair was swept up into a sleek bun, while her glowy makeup look consisted of a mauve lip and brown eyeshadow.

At the event, Paltrow mingled with fellow guests Elle Fanning and Brie Larson. Other attendees included Keanu Reeves, Kim Kardashian and Teyana Taylor.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: (L-R) Elle Fanning and Gwyneth Paltrow with FIJI Water at the 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for FIJI Water)
Elle Fanning and Gwyneth Paltrow at The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards. Getty Images for FIJI Water

Actress Sara Foster, daughter of Grammy-winning musician David Foster, presented Paltrow with the award.

G. Label by Goop, which was founded in 2016 and inspired by Paltrow’s wardrobe staples, features a range of items, from basics to elevated essentials. Cozy knits, diamond jewelry and leather coordinates are just a few of the brand’s offerings.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: Gwyneth Paltrow, Powerhouse Brand of the Year Award recipient, speaks onstage during The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Daily Front Row)
Gwyneth Paltrow, Powerhouse Brand of the Year Award recipient, speaks onstage during The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards. Getty Images for Daily Front Row

While Paltrow has long been praised for her pared-down approach to fashion, her courtroom style renewed interest in “stealth wealth” dressing. The trend, also known as quiet luxury, swaps logomania for high-end minimalism.

Throughout her week-long Utah trial, several of Paltrow’s looks included G. Label by Goop items. The line’s Bennett belted crewneck cardigan ($595), Camila bow blouse ($425) and Alisha V-neck cardigan ($595), all worn by Paltrow, have now sold out.

The Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards recognizes achievements in fashion and beauty. This year’s festivities, held at The Beverly Hills Hotel, were emceed by Law Roach. Honorees included Paltrow for Powerhouse Brand of the Year (G. Label by Goop), “White Lotus” actress Meghann Fahy for Breakout Style Star of the Year and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton for Hair Artist of the Year.

