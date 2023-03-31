A Closer Look at Gwyneth Paltrow’s Courtroom Style

For the past week, Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial has been one of the most-discussed topics in entertainment.

Optometrist Terry Sanderson sued Paltrow for $300,000, alleging that he suffered four broken ribs, a concussion and lasting brain damage after he said she ran into him from behind at a Utah ski resort on Feb. 26, 2016. Paltrow denied his accusations, saying Sanderson ran into her, and countersued for exactly $1 and her legal fees. On Thursday, the jury concluded that Sanderson was the one at fault in the case.

The celebrity court battle captured the public’s interest, with different moments turning into viral memes on social media. With all the attention, Paltrow’s fashion choices were also in the spotlight.

As the founder of the lifestyle website Goop, Paltrow’s fashion choices have long been part of the public’s conversation. For the seven-day trial, Paltrow took an elevated approach to minimalist dressing. Here, WWD takes a closer look at Paltrow’s courtroom looks.

March 21

March 21 marked the first day of the trial. Paltrow wore a cream turtleneck sweater with a ribbed collar from The Row and aviator sunglasses. She also carried a $325 blue Smythson notebook to shield herself from the paparazzi.

Gwyneth Paltrow at the courtroom on March 21. Getty Images

March 23

Paltrow opted for a businesswear look featuring a gray wool double-breasted blazer with matching tailored trousers. Underneath the suit she opted for a ribbed tank and accessorized with gold jewelry, including a $25,000 custom gold chain from Foundrae.

Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom after a lunch break on March 23. Getty Images

March 24

As the trial went on, Paltrow wore an all-black Prada ensemble, including a black cashmere polo shirt, black skirt and brushed leather boots.

Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom on March 24. Getty Images

March 30

To receive the verdict of the trial, Paltrow donned a navy corduroy jacket by Bella Freud, a pinstripe shirt and khaki corduroy trousers. In the end, it became Paltrow’s victory outfit as the judge ruled in her favor.