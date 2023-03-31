×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: March 31, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior Displays Art of India in Mumbai for Pre-fall

Business

Authentic Brands Group Inks Deal to Buy Boardriders

Eye

Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s Camp Poosh Coming to Coachella Valley

A Closer Look at Gwyneth Paltrow’s Courtroom Style

The actress' trial over a ski incident resulted in the judge ruling in her favor and awarding her $1 plus legal fees.

PARK CITY, UTAH - MARCH 30: Actor Gwyneth Paltrow and attorney Steve Owens react as the verdict is read in her civil trial over a collision with another skier on March 30, 2023, in Park City, Utah. The jury found retired optometrist Terry Sanderson "100 percent" at fault in the mishap that occurred during a run at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah in 2016. Paltrow was awarded the $1 for which she had countersued. (Photo by Rick Bowmer-Pool/Getty Images)
Gwyneth Paltrow and attorney Steve Owens react as the verdict is read in her civil trial over a collision with another skier on Thursday in Park City, Utah. Getty Images

For the past week, Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial has been one of the most-discussed topics in entertainment.

Optometrist Terry Sanderson sued Paltrow for $300,000, alleging that he suffered four broken ribs, a concussion and lasting brain damage after he said she ran into him from behind at a Utah ski resort on Feb. 26, 2016. Paltrow denied his accusations, saying Sanderson ran into her, and countersued for exactly $1 and her legal fees. On Thursday, the jury concluded that Sanderson was the one at fault in the case.

The celebrity court battle captured the public’s interest, with different moments turning into viral memes on social media. With all the attention, Paltrow’s fashion choices were also in the spotlight.

Related Galleries

As the founder of the lifestyle website Goop, Paltrow’s fashion choices have long been part of the public’s conversation. For the seven-day trial, Paltrow took an elevated approach to minimalist dressing. Here, WWD takes a closer look at Paltrow’s courtroom looks.

March 21

March 21 marked the first day of the trial. Paltrow wore a cream turtleneck sweater with a ribbed collar from The Row and aviator sunglasses. She also carried a $325 blue Smythson notebook to shield herself from the paparazzi.

PARK CITY, UT - MARCH 21: Actress Gwyneth Paltrow looks on before leaving the courtroom, where she is accused in a lawsuit of crashing into a skier during a 2016 family ski vacation, leaving him with brain damage and four broken ribs, March 21, 2023, in Park City, Utah. Terry Sanderson claims that the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer was cruising down the slopes so recklessly that they violently collided, leaving him on the ground as she and her entourage continued their descent down Deer Valley Resort, a skiers-only mountain known for its groomed runs, après-ski champagne yurts and posh clientele. (Photo by Rick Bowmer-Pool/Getty Images)
Gwyneth Paltrow at the courtroom on March 21. Getty Images

March 23

Paltrow opted for a businesswear look featuring a gray wool double-breasted blazer with matching tailored trousers. Underneath the suit she opted for a ribbed tank and accessorized with gold jewelry, including a $25,000 custom gold chain from Foundrae.

PARK CITY, UT - MARCH 23: Actress Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom after a lunch break on March 23, 2023, in Park City, Utah. Terry Sanderson is suing actress Gwyneth Paltrow for $300,000, claiming she recklessly crashed into him while the two were skiing on a beginner run at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah in 2016. (Photo by Jeff Swinger-Pool/Getty Images)
Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom after a lunch break on March 23. Getty Images

March 24

As the trial went on, Paltrow wore an all-black Prada ensemble, including a black cashmere polo shirt, black skirt and brushed leather boots.

PARK CITY, UTAH - MARCH 24: Actress Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom for her trial on March 24, 2023, in Park City, Utah. Terry Sanderson is suing actress Gwyneth Paltrow for $300,000, claiming she recklessly crashed into him while the two were skiing on a beginner run at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah in 2016. (Photo by Rick Bowmer-Pool/Getty Images)
Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom on March 24. Getty Images

March 30

To receive the verdict of the trial, Paltrow donned a navy corduroy jacket by Bella Freud, a pinstripe shirt and khaki corduroy trousers. In the end, it became Paltrow’s victory outfit as the judge ruled in her favor.

PARK CITY, UTAH - MARCH 30: Actor Gwyneth Paltrow enters court before the reading of the verdict in her civil trial over a collision with another skier on March 30, 2023, in Park City, Utah. The jury found retired optometrist Terry Sanderson "100 percent" at fault in the mishap that occurred during a run at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah in 2016. Paltrow was awarded the $1 for which she had countersued. (Photo by Rick Bowmer-Pool/Getty Images)
Gwyneth Paltrow in the courtroom on Thursday. Getty Images
WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad