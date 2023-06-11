×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: June 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

David C. Farrell, Retail Giant, Fierce Competitor, Dies at 89

Beauty

Inside the Dallas Beauty Boom

Fashion

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2024

Aquaria, Hari Nef and More Attend H&M’s Guinness World Record-Breaking Drag Brunch in New York City

Celebrity guests included "Pose" stars Dominique Jackson and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

Aquaria performs during H&M's World's Largest Drag Brunch on June 10 in New York City.
Aquaria performs during H&M's World's Largest Drag Brunch on June 10 in New York City. Getty Images for H&M US

H&M and the Marsha P. Johnson Institute broke a Guinness World Record for the largest drag brunch on Saturday in New York City. The event, which was held at Brooklyn Bowl in Williamsburg, saw performances from drag queens Aquaria, Serena Tea and Janelle No. 5, among others.

“Amid growing controversy surrounding Pride, H&M is doubling down on its commitment to inclusivity by creating a safe space to celebrate Pride and drag entertainment,” read the event’s press release. “H&M proudly stands with the LGBTQIA+ community and is unwaveringly committed to inclusivity for everyone, 365 days a year.”

Ahead, some of the best looks from the record-breaking celebration.

Aquaria

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 10: Aquaria attends the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ World's Largest Drag Brunch hosted by H&M USA at Brooklyn Bowl on June 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for H&M US)
Aquaria attends H&M’s World’s Largest Drag Brunch on June 10 in New York City. Getty Images for H&M US

Related Galleries

The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season ten champion opted for an asymmetrical dress covered in silver sequins. The corseted number featured a cutout bodice and ruffles at the hem. Aquaria kept the metallic theme going with a pair of matching gloves and teal point-toe slouch boots.

Dominique Jackson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 10: Dominique Jackson attends the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ World's Largest Drag Brunch hosted by H&M USA at Brooklyn Bowl on June 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for H&M US)
Dominique Jackson attends H&M’s World’s Largest Drag Brunch on June 10 in New York City. Getty Images for H&M US

“Pose” star Dominique Jackson embraced summer hues in a neon green two-piece set and floral blazer. Her ensemble consisted of a ribbed midi skirt and halter top, along with nude open-toe sandals and a white shoulder bag.

Hari Nef

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 10: Hari Nef attends the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ World's Largest Drag Brunch hosted by H&M USA at Brooklyn Bowl on June 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for H&M US)
Hari Nef attends H&M’s World’s Largest Drag Brunch on June 10 in New York City. Getty Images for H&M US

Ahead of her appearance in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming comedy “Barbie,” Hari Nef attended H&M’s drag brunch in a ruched black mini dress complete with an oversized ruffled collar. The actress added on a pair of matching thigh-high boots.

Tommy Dorfman

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 10: Tommy Dorfman attends the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ World's Largest Drag Brunch hosted by H&M USA at Brooklyn Bowl on June 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for H&M US)
Tommy Dorfman attends H&M’s World’s Largest Drag Brunch on June 10 in New York City. Getty Images for H&M US

Actress Tommy Dorfman sported an off-the-shoulder button-up blouse with linen pants and light blue high-heeled sandals.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 10: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez attends the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ World's Largest Drag Brunch hosted by H&M USA at Brooklyn Bowl on June 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for H&M US)
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez attends H&M’s World’s Largest Drag Brunch on June 10 in New York City. Getty Images for H&M US

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez donned a long sleeve mesh dress covered in diamante embellishments over a black v-neck bodysuit. The actress also wore copper open-toe heels.

Aquaria and More Attend H&M's World Record-Breaking Drag Brunch

Cannes 2023: Getting Ready with Halima Aden x Jason Rembert

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad