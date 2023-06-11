Aquaria, Hari Nef and More Attend H&M’s Guinness World Record-Breaking Drag Brunch in New York City

H&M and the Marsha P. Johnson Institute broke a Guinness World Record for the largest drag brunch on Saturday in New York City. The event, which was held at Brooklyn Bowl in Williamsburg, saw performances from drag queens Aquaria, Serena Tea and Janelle No. 5, among others.

“Amid growing controversy surrounding Pride, H&M is doubling down on its commitment to inclusivity by creating a safe space to celebrate Pride and drag entertainment,” read the event’s press release. “H&M proudly stands with the LGBTQIA+ community and is unwaveringly committed to inclusivity for everyone, 365 days a year.”

Ahead, some of the best looks from the record-breaking celebration.

Aquaria

Aquaria attends H&M’s World’s Largest Drag Brunch on June 10 in New York City. Getty Images for H&M US

The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season ten champion opted for an asymmetrical dress covered in silver sequins. The corseted number featured a cutout bodice and ruffles at the hem. Aquaria kept the metallic theme going with a pair of matching gloves and teal point-toe slouch boots.

Dominique Jackson

Dominique Jackson attends H&M’s World’s Largest Drag Brunch on June 10 in New York City. Getty Images for H&M US

“Pose” star Dominique Jackson embraced summer hues in a neon green two-piece set and floral blazer. Her ensemble consisted of a ribbed midi skirt and halter top, along with nude open-toe sandals and a white shoulder bag.

Hari Nef

Hari Nef attends H&M’s World’s Largest Drag Brunch on June 10 in New York City. Getty Images for H&M US

Ahead of her appearance in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming comedy “Barbie,” Hari Nef attended H&M’s drag brunch in a ruched black mini dress complete with an oversized ruffled collar. The actress added on a pair of matching thigh-high boots.

Tommy Dorfman

Tommy Dorfman attends H&M’s World’s Largest Drag Brunch on June 10 in New York City. Getty Images for H&M US

Actress Tommy Dorfman sported an off-the-shoulder button-up blouse with linen pants and light blue high-heeled sandals.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez attends H&M’s World’s Largest Drag Brunch on June 10 in New York City. Getty Images for H&M US

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez donned a long sleeve mesh dress covered in diamante embellishments over a black v-neck bodysuit. The actress also wore copper open-toe heels.