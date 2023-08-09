×
Hailee Steinfeld Updates Monochromatic Dressing in Simkhai Bustier Pants Set to Core Hydration Panel

The star has been an ambassador for the water brand since 2022.

Hailee Steinfeld at the Core Hydration: Where Balance Begins panel on Aug. 8 in New York City.
Hailee Steinfeld at the Core Hydration: Where Balance Begins panel on Tuesday in New York City. Getty Images for Core Hydration™

Hailee Steinfeld opted for a monochromatic color palette while attending the Core Hydration: Where Balance Begins panel on Tuesday in New York City, wearing a Simkhai set.

Steinfeld’s outfit consisted of the Elettra twill belted utility bustier, which features a removable buckle belt and a pair of coordinating wide-legged trousers. Other utilitarian details included a center zipper and wide side pockets.

Hailee Steinfeld at the "Core Hydration Where Balance Begins" panel on Aug. 8 in New York City.
Hailee Steinfeld Getty Images for Core Hydration™

When it comes to creating her looks, Steinfeld usually works with celebrity stylist Rob Zangardi, whose clients include Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and Jennifer Lopez.

Steinfeld participated in the panel as a celebrity ambassador for the brand, a role she’s had since 2022. In the panel streamed on Instagram Live, Steinfeld answered questions from fans.

Hailee Steinfeld at the "Core Hydration Where Balance Begins" panel on Aug. 8 in New York City.
Hailee Steinfeld Getty Images for Core Hydration™

Lately, Steinfeld has put her style chops on full display while promoting her latest project, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” The animated film, which came out earlier this summer, also stars Shameik Moore, Daniel Kaluuya and Issa Rae.

For the film’s London premiere in June, Steinfeld opted for a grunge-inspired gown by Blumarine, pairing it with a bold choker and a cross necklace. For the Los Angeles premiere that same month, the actress kept it casual in a denim top and maxi skirt from Bally’s spring 2023 collection.

Hailee Steinfeld at the "Core Hydration Where Balance Begins" panel on Aug. 8 in New York City.
Hailee Steinfeld Getty Images for Core Hydration™

Steinfeld has kept busy in 2023. Earlier this year, the actress returned to music with her latest single “SunKissing,” which now has more than 700,000 views on YouTube.

