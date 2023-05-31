Hailee Steinfeld Gives Casual Denim the Red Carpet Treatment at ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Premiere

Hailee Steinfeld brought casual vibe to the “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday in a denim top.

The actress, who stars in the film, arrived at the red-carpet event wearing a full look from Bally’s spring 2023 collection. It consisted of a button-up denim blouse, a high-slit black maxi skirt and a black statement belt with gold accents.

Hailee Steinfeld at the premiere of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

For accessories, Steinfeld wore gold rings and bracelets by Tabayer. She collaborated with celebrity stylist Rob Zangardi, who also outfits Jennifer Lopez, Cara Delevingne and Suki Waterhouse.

In February, Lori Harvey wore the same Bally skirt, pairing it with a darker denim button-up and oversize gold earrings.

Hailee Steinfeld Christopher Polk for Variety

Steinfeld portrays Ghost-Spider in the upcoming film, which centers around Shameik Moore’s character Miles Morales entering a multiverse of other Spider-People. The actress is widely known for her roles in “The Edge of Seventeen,” “Dickinson” and “Pitch Perfect 2.”

Hailee Steinfeld Christopher Polk for Variety

She is also a singer and has released hit songs such as “Rock Bottom” and “Love Myself.” Her last single, “SunKissing,” was released in March.

Steinfeld has been delivering looks while promoting her upcoming film, which will be released on Friday. On May 21, she posted one of her looks for the press tour, wearing a lavender Magda Butrym gown with a matching rosette adorned in the center. She wore another pastel color on May 18, in a pink three-piece La Pointe set with a bralette, high-waisted trousers and a long coat.