Hailee Steinfeld Goes Grunge in Gray Maxidress to ‘Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse’ London Screening

Hailee Steinfeld made an edgy-themed arrival to the “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” gala screening in London on Thursday.

Continuing on her press tour for her role in the film, the actress wore a gray jersey-style maxidress with a drawstring detail and extra-long sleeves. Steinfeld paired the formfitting gown by Blumarine with grungy accessories, including a silver statement cross necklace and a bronze choker.

Hailee Steinfeld at the “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” gala screening in London. Getty Images

When it came to hair and makeup, the actress paired her dainty, edgy look with crimped curls, smoky eye shadow and a matte pink lip.

For looks on the movie tour, Steinfeld is working with celebrity stylist Rob Zangardi, whose other celebrity clients include Jennifer Lopez, Cara Delevingne and Heidi Klum.

Hailee Steinfeld at the “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” gala screening in London. Getty Images

To the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday, Steinfeld wore a full look from Bally’s spring 2023 collection, which consisted of a denim button-up, a black textured maxiskirt and a statement belt with gold accents.

Steinfeld’s previous acting roles include “Dickinson” and “The Edge of Seventeen.” In 2011, when she was still a child actor, she earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her starring role in “True Grit.”

Hailee Steinfeld and Shameik Moore at the “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” gala screening in London. Getty Images

Steinfeld posed on the red-carpet premiere alongside her costar Shameik Moore, who plays the lead character Miles Morales in the upcoming film. Set in the multiverse, Morales encounters other Spider-people whose role is to protect his existence, until they clash on how to defend a new threat.

The sequel comes four years after the 2018 film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Coming to theaters on Friday, the upcoming film also stars Daniel Kaluuya, Oscar Isaac, Brian Tyree Henry and Issa Rae.