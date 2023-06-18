Hailee Steinfeld Puts Suede Twist on Suiting in Tom Ford for Storytellers Event at Tribeca Film Festival 2023

Hailee Steinfeld suited up on Friday for a panel at the Tribeca Film Festival. Titled Storytellers, the talk was hosted Ayo Edebiri of Hulu’s “The Bear.”

Steinfeld sported a teal suede suit by Tom Ford, which she paired with a black silk button-up and matching point-toe pumps. For jewelry, the actress wore a set of gold rings and geometric diamond studs.

Hailee Steinfeld attends Storytellers: Hailee Steinfeld at 2023 Tribeca Film Festival on June 16 in New York City. Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

Stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, also known as Rob and Mariel, curcated Steinfeld’s look. Jennifer Lopez, Lily Collins and Kerry Washington are some of the duo’s other A-list clients.

Steinfeld’s brunette locks were swept into a sleek bun, courtesy of hairdresser Danielle Priano. The actress’ makeup, done by Caroline Gonzalez, consisted of a metallic smokey eye and a nude lip.

Hailee Steinfeld attends Storytellers: Hailee Steinfeld at 2023 Tribeca Film Festival on June 16 in New York City. Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

2023 has been a major year for Steinfeld. She reprised the role of Gwen Stacy in the animated film “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” and she also released her song “SunKissing,” Steinfeld’s first track since her 2022 collaboration with Anderson Paak, “Coast.”

The Tribeca Film Festival is annual weeklong event celebrating storytelling across film, television, music and more. Held in New York City, the 22nd edition of the festival includes 109 feature films and for the first time, 68 percent of them are directed by women. World premieres include John Slattery’s “Maggie Moore(s),” Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater’s “Downtown Owl” and Chelsea Peretti’s “First Time Female Director.”