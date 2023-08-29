Hailey Bieber Departs ‘Good Morning America’ in White Marc Jacobs Minidress Ahead of New Rhode Launch

Hailey Bieber departed “Good Morning America” on Monday in New York. The Rhode founder appeared on the talk show to discuss her skin care brand’s latest launch: a new limited-edition flavor of the bestselling Peptide Lip Treatment, Strawberry Glaze.

After arriving at “GMA” in a red off-the-shoulder frock by Vivienne Westwood, Bieber changed into a white Marc Jacobs minidress. She didn’t abandon the strawberry theme altogether, though, accessorizing with bright red Manolo Blahnik mules and a Ferragamo Wanda East-West top handle bag.

Hailey Bieber is seen after leaving “Good Morning America” on Aug. 28 in New York. GC Images

Bieber was dressed by her longtime stylist, Dani Michelle, who’s also known for styling stars like Kristin Cavallari, Kendall Jenner and country singer Maren Morris.

Artist Katie Jane Hughes gave Bieber ruby-toned blush and matching glossy lips, evoking the “Strawberry Girl” makeup trend spawned by the model earlier this month. Hairdresser Danielle Priano styled Bieber’s dirty blonde bob in a slick side part.

Bieber’s accessories seemingly nodded to her latest Rhode release, a collaboration with Krispy Kreme. The lip product’s newest flavor is inspired by their strawberry glazed doughnut.

Hailey Bieber is seen after leaving “Good Morning America” on Aug. 28 in New York. GC Images

The tasty summer treats were first introduced in 2020. “Our fans are always asking us to bring back Strawberry Glazed and it seems Labor Day Weekend — the unofficial end of summer — is the perfect opportunity to treat everyone,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme global chief brand officer, in a statement. “So, make plans now to visit Krispy Kreme Sept. 1 through 4 when these treats make their return for a sweet summer sendoff.”

On “GMA,” Bieber discussed why she decided to launch Rhode. “I’ve always been a huge lover of skin care, very skin care obsessed for as long as I can remember,” she said. “I feel like I got that from my mom and my grandma.”