Hailey Bieber Takes the Strawberry Girl Makeup Trend to ‘Good Morning America’ in Red Off-the-shoulder Dress

The Rhode founder is launching a new flavor of her brand's bestselling Peptide Lip Treatment.

Hailey Bieber visits "Good Morning America" on Aug. 28 in New York.
Hailey Bieber, brown Saint Laurent bodycon dress, 2022 ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration
Hailey Bieber's best outfits, black sheer Saint Laurent dress, Tiffany & Co. celebration launch of the Lock Collection in 2022
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Hailey Bieber attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Hailey Bieber paid a visit to “Good Morning America” on Monday in New York. The model and beauty mogul has spawned a series of TikTok beauty trends, with the latest being coined “Strawberry Girl” makeup. The rosy beauty look, which Bieber originally posted to Instagram earlier this month, consists of dewy skin with ruby-toned blush and lips.

Bieber took the trend up a notch for her “GMA” appearance, with strawberry shades reflected in her draped off-the-shoulder midi dress, top-handle bag and Maison Ernest patent leather pumps. The Rhode founder accessorized with a gold watch and mini hoop earrings.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: Hailey Bieber is seen in midtown on August 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Hailey Bieber GC Images

Bieber wore her dirty blond tresses in a sleek side-parted bob. She continued the strawberry theme in her makeup, which consisted of red-pink glossy lips and blush.

Bieber’s ensemble seems to be a nod to her latest Rhode release, a collaboration with Krispy Kreme. A new limited-edition flavor of her bestselling Peptide Lip Treatment, Strawberry Glaze, dropped Monday at noon ET. It’s inspired by the bakery chain’s strawberry glazed doughnut.

The tasty summer treats were first introduced in 2020. “Our fans are always asking us to bring back Strawberry Glazed and it seems Labor Day Weekend — the unofficial end of summer — is the perfect opportunity to treat everyone,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme global chief brand officer, in a statement. “So, make plans now to visit Krispy Kreme Sept. 1 through 4 when these treats make their return for a sweet summer sendoff.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: Hailey Bieber is seen in midtown on August 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Hailey Bieber GC Images

This isn’t the first time Bieber has prompted a strawberry craze. She teamed with luxury grocer Erewhon in 2022 to release the Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie. The $20 beverage features collagen, sea moss and naturally, strawberries.

