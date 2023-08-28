Hailey Bieber Takes the Strawberry Girl Makeup Trend to ‘Good Morning America’ in Red Off-the-shoulder Dress

Hailey Bieber paid a visit to “Good Morning America” on Monday in New York. The model and beauty mogul has spawned a series of TikTok beauty trends, with the latest being coined “Strawberry Girl” makeup. The rosy beauty look, which Bieber originally posted to Instagram earlier this month, consists of dewy skin with ruby-toned blush and lips.

Bieber took the trend up a notch for her “GMA” appearance, with strawberry shades reflected in her draped off-the-shoulder midi dress, top-handle bag and Maison Ernest patent leather pumps. The Rhode founder accessorized with a gold watch and mini hoop earrings.

Hailey Bieber GC Images

Bieber wore her dirty blond tresses in a sleek side-parted bob. She continued the strawberry theme in her makeup, which consisted of red-pink glossy lips and blush.

Bieber’s ensemble seems to be a nod to her latest Rhode release, a collaboration with Krispy Kreme. A new limited-edition flavor of her bestselling Peptide Lip Treatment, Strawberry Glaze, dropped Monday at noon ET. It’s inspired by the bakery chain’s strawberry glazed doughnut.

The tasty summer treats were first introduced in 2020. “Our fans are always asking us to bring back Strawberry Glazed and it seems Labor Day Weekend — the unofficial end of summer — is the perfect opportunity to treat everyone,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme global chief brand officer, in a statement. “So, make plans now to visit Krispy Kreme Sept. 1 through 4 when these treats make their return for a sweet summer sendoff.”

Hailey Bieber GC Images

This isn’t the first time Bieber has prompted a strawberry craze. She teamed with luxury grocer Erewhon in 2022 to release the Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie. The $20 beverage features collagen, sea moss and naturally, strawberries.