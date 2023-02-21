×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 21, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

The Colorful Handbags to Know for Spring

Meet Fashion’s Favorite Mixologists

Shonda Rhimes Ushers in New Direction for St. John

Hailey Bieber Makes Minidress Winter-appropriate With Puffer Vest at Moncler‘s ’The Art of Genius’ Event

The model and entrepreneur attended the immersive fashion event alongside her husband, Justin Bieber.

Hailey Bieber at the Moncler Genius "The Art of Genius" event on Feb. 20 in London.
Hailey Bieber made a case for the winter minidress at the “The Art of Genius” event in London on Monday, presented by Moncler Genius.

Hailey Bieber at the Moncler Genius "The Art of Genius" event on Feb. 20 in London.
Hailey wore a black minidress, which featured long sleeves and a slightly ruched skirt. On top she contrasted with a cropped white puffer vest, which had utilitarian-themed straps and silver accents. She completed her look with a pair of thin, sleek sunglasses and wore a pair of gladiator-style black heels with a rose attachment on the back. Hailey is usually outfitted by stylist Dani Michelle. Michelle has worked with Kendall Jenner and Maren Morris. For makeup, she wore a glossy nude lip, and she wore her newly-chopped strand straight with a middle part, accessorizing with a pair of silver hoop earrings.

Hailey Bieber at the Moncler Genius "The Art of Genius" event on Feb. 20 in London.
The model attended the event with her husband, singer Justin Bieber, who wore a padded metallic-blue coat from Moncler and a pair of bug-eye style white sunglasses. The couple, who wed in 2018, joined other stars at the event, including Serena Williams, Poppy Delevingne, Charli XCX, Jourdan Dunn and Pharrell Williams. Outside of fashion, Hailey has made equally successful ventures into the beauty industry, after launching her own skincare line, Rhode last year. This month, on Feb. 16, her brand debuted the Rhode kit, consisting of the brand’s full collection, including the Barrier Restore Cream, Peptide Glazing Fluid and Peptide Lip Treatment in three scents.

Moncler Presents: “The Art of Genius” is an interactive live show presented by the fashion house at Olympia London, an exhibition center in London. This marked the first time Moncler Genius, which was created in 2018 under the helm of chairman and chief executive officer Remo Ruffini, was held in the city. It featured vivid, immersive experiences and performances, tapping Alicia Keys; Pharrell Williams; Palm Angels; Mercedes-Benz; Adidas Originals; and Roc Nation by Jay-Z as headliners. 

