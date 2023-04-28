×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: April 28, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Gap Walks Tightrope, Looks to Get Stronger as It Cuts Head Count

Business

The Mugler Fashion House Has a New Managing Director

Business

Under New Rules, Brand Scandals Could Impact Kering Chief’s Paycheck

Hailey Bieber Channels ’60s Glamour in Black Versace Dress and White Pearls at Tiffany & Co.’s Fifth Avenue Flagship Reopening

The model and entrepreneur has been a global house ambassador for the jewelry brand since 2021.

Hailey Bieber at the grand-reopening of Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store on April 27 in New York City.
Floor 1 of Tiffany’s store front photographed on April 19, 2023 in New York City, New York.
Floor 1 of Tiffany’s store front photographed on April 19, 2023 in New York City, New York.
The first floor of Tiffany & Co.'s Landmark store in New York City, with a diamond-inspired light fixture meant to evoke a skylight.
Floor 3 of Tiffany’s store front photographed on April 19, 2023 in New York City, New York.
View ALL 18 Photos

Hailey Bieber took a ’60s-inspired approach to dressing while attending the grand reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store, now called The Landmark, on Fifth Avenue in New York on Thursday.

Bieber wore a black Versace dress with an upside-down scoop neckline, a black-ribbon hair tie and layered pearl necklaces.

Hailey Bieber at the grand-reopening of Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store on April 27 in New York City.
Hailey Bieber at the grand reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store on April 27 in New York. Nina Westervelt for Variety

The form-fit dress was from the brand’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection, which WWD, in its review, said was “a strong collection pushing power tailoring, pure shapes and a lot of black — for men and women.”

Related Galleries

To create her dainty and romantic look, Bieber worked with stylist Karla Welch, who also outfits Tracee Ellis Ross, Gal Gadot and Olivia Wilde. Bieber even wore teal blue nail polish to match the signature Tiffany & Co. color.

Hailey Bieber at the grand-reopening of Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store on April 27 in New York City.
Hailey Bieber at the grand reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store on April 27 in New York. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Bieber has ties with the luxury jewelry brand, as she has been a global house ambassador since 2021. She also has made her own ventures, launching the skin care brand Rhode in June, which currently offers Barrier Restore Cream, Peptide Glazing Fluid and lip treatments.

“I am blown away by the response,” Bieber told WWD in 2022 about Rhode. “It so far exceeded what I could have hoped for. My whole idea with this brand, going into it, was to be a slow grow: lay the foundations and build it slowly and not be in a rush to expand.”

Hailey Bieber at the grand-reopening of Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store on April 27 in New York City.
Hailey Bieber at the grand reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store on April 27 in New York. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Tiffany & Co. marked the reopening of its newly transformed flagship store on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue in New York with an exclusive party. The event featured a headlining performance by Katy Perry and DJ set by Mark Ronson. Guests included Gal Gadot, Jimin, Pharrell and Anya-Taylor Joy.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad