Hailey Bieber Channels ’60s Glamour in Black Versace Dress and White Pearls at Tiffany & Co.’s Fifth Avenue Flagship Reopening

Hailey Bieber took a ’60s-inspired approach to dressing while attending the grand reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store, now called The Landmark, on Fifth Avenue in New York on Thursday.

Bieber wore a black Versace dress with an upside-down scoop neckline, a black-ribbon hair tie and layered pearl necklaces.

Hailey Bieber at the grand reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store on April 27 in New York. Nina Westervelt for Variety

The form-fit dress was from the brand’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection, which WWD, in its review, said was “a strong collection pushing power tailoring, pure shapes and a lot of black — for men and women.”

To create her dainty and romantic look, Bieber worked with stylist Karla Welch, who also outfits Tracee Ellis Ross, Gal Gadot and Olivia Wilde. Bieber even wore teal blue nail polish to match the signature Tiffany & Co. color.

Bieber has ties with the luxury jewelry brand, as she has been a global house ambassador since 2021. She also has made her own ventures, launching the skin care brand Rhode in June, which currently offers Barrier Restore Cream, Peptide Glazing Fluid and lip treatments.

“I am blown away by the response,” Bieber told WWD in 2022 about Rhode. “It so far exceeded what I could have hoped for. My whole idea with this brand, going into it, was to be a slow grow: lay the foundations and build it slowly and not be in a rush to expand.”

Tiffany & Co. marked the reopening of its newly transformed flagship store on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue in New York with an exclusive party. The event featured a headlining performance by Katy Perry and DJ set by Mark Ronson. Guests included Gal Gadot, Jimin, Pharrell and Anya-Taylor Joy.