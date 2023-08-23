The Haim Sisters Show Off Their Dance Moves in Matching Ensembles for New Louis Vuitton Video

The Haim sisters — Este, Danielle and Alana — coordinate in more ways than one in a video posted to Louis Vuitton’s Instagram account on Wednesday.

In a short clip set to Haim’s “Don’t Wanna,” the siblings and bandmates perform synchronized choreography and strut their stuff in matching outfits. Wearing embellished camisoles and leather trousers from Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 collection, each sister carries one of the label’s Alma BB totes.

“Embodying a sleek sophistication, the friends of the maison showcase the Alma bag in a striking monochrome Malletage design,” the caption reads.

The video appears to have been filmed on the set of Haim’s first Louis Vuitton campaign, which debuted late last month. The musicians traveled to Paris for the shoot, where they posed for fashion photographer David Sims.

The sisters became friendly with the brand’s artistic director of womenswear, Nicolas Ghesquière, after attending their first Louis Vuitton show in 2022. They’ve been regular front-row fixtures at his fashion week presentations ever since and have also sported Ghesquière’s designs at the Oscars, the BAFTAs and Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards.

It’s been a busy summer for the band, who toured with Taylor Swift from late July to early August. They traveled to Seattle, Los Angeles and Santa Clara, California, to open for the pop singer, whose ticket sales will likely reach $1 billion in 2024.

Haim was also featured on the soundtrack for Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie,” writing and producing “Home” alongside Vampire Weekend’s former guitarist and keyboardist Rostam Batmanglij.