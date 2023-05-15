×
Halle Bailey Channels ‘The Little Mermaid’ in Scalloped Blue Michael Fausto Gown on ‘American Idol’ Disney Night

The singer sang "Part of Your World" from "The Little Mermaid" as part of the competition's Disney Night.

Halle Bailey, American Idol, The Little Mermaid
Melissa McCarthy at the premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" held at the Dolby Theatre on May 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Awkwafina at the premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" held at the Dolby Theatre on May 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
at the premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" held at the Dolby Theatre on May 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Tamera Mowry-Housely at the premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" held at the Dolby Theatre on May 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Halle Bailey took to the stage for Disney Night on “American Idol” on Sunday to perform “Part of Your World” from her upcoming film, the live-action version of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”

Bailey wore a custom Michael Fausto gown. The “Aphrodite Gown,” as Fausto titled it, was oceanic blue and cut in a lustrous Italian silk zibeline.

The silhouette drew inspiration from “The Little Mermaid” scene where Ariel sings “Part of Your World (Reprise)” on the rocks with waves crashing behind her. To call back to that scene, the dress had a scalloped shell draping that cascaded into a trumpet silhouette.

Halle Bailey, American Idol, The Little Mermaid, michael fausto designer, Aphrodite Gown
Halle Bailey performs “Part of Your World” for Disney Night on “American Idol.”

Fausto worked closely with Disney’s creative team, who crafted a set centered around the mermaid-inspired gown, which was juxtaposed against the “Sleeping Beauty” castle in the background.

Stylist Nichole Good collaborated with Fausto. Good is the stylist behind Bailey’s looks for the ongoing press tour for “The Little Mermaid.”

Halle Bailey, American Idol, The Little Mermaid dress, michael fausto designer, Aphrodite Gown
Halle Bailey

Bailey has embraced the mermaid-inspired looks throughout the promotion of the film. At the world premiere of the movie in Los Angeles on May 8, the actress wore a strapless mermaid-style metallic sculpted gown with a neckline that mimicked seashells, designed by Valdrin Sahiti.

Halle Bailey, American Idol, The Little Mermaid dress, michael fausto designer, Aphrodite Gown
Halle Bailey’s Gown for her “American Idol” performance at Michael Fausto’s studio.

It’s been a busy year for Bailey. In addition to the promotional tour for her film, she also starred in Gucci’s Horsebit 1955 campaign lensed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. Bailey was cast in the advertisements alongside Emmy-winning actress Julia Garner and K-pop star Hanni of NewJeans.

Halle Bailey, American Idol, The Little Mermaid, michael fausto sketch, blue dress
A sketch of Michael Fausto’s gown for Halle Bailey’s “American Idol” performance.

The remaining five finalists on “American Idol” — Colin Stough, Iam Tongi, Megan Danielle, Wé Ani and Zachariah Smith — performed a set list of Disney songs, including hits from “The Lion King,” “Cars” and “Frozen II.” After voting, the top three contestants moving on to the finale were Tongi, Danielle and Smith.

The three-hour “American Idol” finale will air on May 21.

