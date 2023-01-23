×
Halle Bailey Dresses Up in Chocolate Nicolas Jebran Gown for Beyoncé's Performance at Royal Atlantis Hotel

The songstress joined a slew of A-list guests for Beyoncé's first full performance in four years.

Halle Bailey at the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal on Jan. 21 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Chloe Bailey attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Ashley Park attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Ellen Pompeo attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Nia Long attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
Halle Bailey made a chic arrival to the Atlantis The Royal hotel’s “Grand Reveal Weekend” celebration in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday. The hotel’s opening included a coveted performance by Beyoncé.

Halle Bailey at the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal on Jan. 21 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Halle Bailey at the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal on Jan. 21 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro

Bailey arrived in a Nicolas Jebran gown, which featured an off-the-shoulder design and a mermaid-style fit. The gown had an overlap border around her shoulders, overtop a flesh colored mesh neckline. The back of the gown featured a dramatic slit from the bottom of her torso to her feet, bordered in velvet-like material. Bailey wore a pair of tan pointy-toe heels, and worked with stylist Nichole Goodman for the outfit.

Halle Bailey at the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal on Jan. 21 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Halle Bailey at the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal on Jan. 21 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro

Bailey’s locs were styled braided back. She wore a pair of gold dainty earrings that graced her shoulders. For makeup, she opted for a dramatic look that highlighted her mahogany dress, with nude eye shadow, sharp black eyeliner and a glossy brown lip. Accompanying Bailey to the opening was her boyfriend, rapper and content creator DDG, who went boxy with an oversize black suit jacket and matching pants.

DDG and Halle Bailey at the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal on Jan. 21 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

DDG and Halle Bailey at the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal on Jan. 21 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro

The couple joined a roster of other A-list guests, including Bailey’s sister, Chloe, Kendall Jenner, Liam Payne, Letitia Wright and Nia Long. The night included a wowing performance by Beyoncé, who provided an hourlong, intimate show. She looked to Atelier Zuhra, Nicolas Jebran and Frolov for her outfits.

2023 has already proven itself to be a big year for Bailey. The singer, who is one half of the duo Chloe x Halle, is gearing up to star as Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” premiering May 26.

