Halle Bailey Gets Romantic in Pink Slip Dress With Delicate Lace Detailing at Gucci’s Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

The star of Disney's live-action adaptation of "The Little Mermaid" sat front row at the show to view the brand's fall 2023 collection.

Halle Bailey at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24 in Milan.
Halle Bailey at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday in Milan. Getty Images for Gucci

Halle Bailey wore a pastel pink dress to the Gucci runway show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday.

Halle Bailey at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24 in Milan.
Halle Bailey at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week. Getty Images for Gucci

The actress and singer sat front row to join others in viewing the brand’s fall 2023 collection, wearing a dress with thin straps and lace detailing, with a flowing skirt. She paired the dress with sleek red sandals and a dainty silver necklace. When it came to hair, her locs were styled in a small top bun, with the rest out. Her makeup featured pink eye shadow, black eyeliner and a glossy pink lip.

Halle Bailey at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24 in Milan.
Halle Bailey at the Gucci show. Getty Images for Gucci

Bailey joined the many A-list stars who attended the show, which included Salma Hayek, A$AP Rocky, Julia Garner and Florence Welch.

Bailey is widely known as one half of the singing duo Chloe x Halle, which she’s a part of with her sister Chlöe. The pair have since explored separate ventures outside of their group, with Halle gearing up to star as Ariel in Disney’s live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid.” The film comes to theaters May 26 and also stars Melissa McCarthy, Daveed Diggs and Jonah Hauer-King.

Ahead of the release, Bailey attended Beyoncé’s performance at the Royal Atlantis Hotel in January wearing a chocolate off-the-shoulder Nicolas Jebran Gown. This month, she attended a pre-Grammy gala wearing the Noir Dentelle Deux dress by Cucculelli Shaheen.

Halle Bailey at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24 in Milan.
Halle Bailey Getty Images for Gucci

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan, Italy. Held from Feb. 22 to 27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.

