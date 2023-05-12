Halle Bailey Gives Sheer Trend an Ocean-inspired Twist in Georges Chakra Dress at ‘The Little Mermaid’ Mexico Premiere

Halle Bailey‘s Mermaidcore fashion era continues: The singer wore a sheer light blue dress with fish scales-inspired cutouts to Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” premiere in Mexico City on Thursday.

Halle Bailey during a fan event for the premiere of Disney ’s “The Little Mermaid” in Mexico. Getty Images for Disney

Bailey’s gown, custom by Georges Chakra, had a plunging halter neckline and was adorned with a white assortment of pearls. To create her look, the star worked with stylist Nicky Good.

During the event, Bailey posed with her costar Javier Bardem, who plays King Triton in the upcoming project.

Javier Bardem and Halle Bailey during a fan event for the premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” in Mexico. Getty Images for Disney

Bailey is at the beginning stages of her press run for the highly anticipated film. To the Disney live-action film’s premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, she wore a sculpted metallic gown with seashell-like bra-cups designed by Valdrin Sahiti.

Bailey’s sister Chloe also attended the Los Angeles event, wearing a yellow mermaid-style gown with a sheer crystal-embellished detail by South African designer Gert-Johan Coetzee.

Javier Bardem and Halle Bailey Getty Images for Disney

“The Little Mermaid” is a live-action reboot of Disney’s 1989 Oscar-winning animated film, which is based on the fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen. Starring Halle Bailey as the titular mermaid, the film follows her journey from life under the sea to finding love on land. “The Little Mermaid” also stars Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.