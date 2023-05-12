×
Friday's Digital Daily: May 12, 2023

Men's

Pitti Uomo Readies Packed Summer Edition as Menswear Blooms

Fashion

Maison Margiela CEO to Depart

Business

Richemont Sees Sales Soar, Strong Gains Across All Regions in Fiscal 2023

Halle Bailey Gives Sheer Trend an Ocean-inspired Twist in Georges Chakra Dress at ‘The Little Mermaid’ Mexico Premiere

The actress, who plays Ariel in the live-action film, posed at the premiere alongside Javier Bardem, who plays King Triton.

Halle Bailey during a fan event for the premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 11 in Mexico.
Halle Bailey during the premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on Thursday in Mexico. Getty Images for Disney

Halle Bailey‘s Mermaidcore fashion era continues: The singer wore a sheer light blue dress with fish scales-inspired cutouts to Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” premiere in Mexico City on Thursday.

Halle Bailey during a fan event for the premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 11 in Mexico.
Halle Bailey during a fan event for the premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” in Mexico. Getty Images for Disney

Bailey’s gown, custom by Georges Chakra, had a plunging halter neckline and was adorned with a white assortment of pearls. To create her look, the star worked with stylist Nicky Good.

During the event, Bailey posed with her costar Javier Bardem, who plays King Triton in the upcoming project.

Javier Bardem and Halle Bailey during a fan event for the premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 11 in Mexico.
Javier Bardem and Halle Bailey during a fan event for the premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” in Mexico. Getty Images for Disney

Bailey is at the beginning stages of her press run for the highly anticipated film. To the Disney live-action film’s premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, she wore a sculpted metallic gown with seashell-like bra-cups designed by Valdrin Sahiti.

Bailey’s sister Chloe also attended the Los Angeles event, wearing a yellow mermaid-style gown with a sheer crystal-embellished detail by South African designer Gert-Johan Coetzee.

Javier Bardem and Halle Bailey during a fan event for the premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 11 in Mexico.
Javier Bardem and Halle Bailey Getty Images for Disney

“The Little Mermaid” is a live-action reboot of Disney’s 1989 Oscar-winning animated film, which is based on the fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen. Starring Halle Bailey as the titular mermaid, the film follows her journey from life under the sea to finding love on land. “The Little Mermaid” also stars Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.

