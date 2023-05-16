×
Halle Bailey Embraces Mermaidcore Trends in Plunging Miss Sohee Gown for Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ U.K. Premiere

The actress and singer just took the "American Idol" stage to perform the film's hit song "Part of Your World" live for the first time.

Halle Bailey at the Disney's "The Little Mermaid" U.K. premiere May 15 in London.
Melissa McCarthy at the premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" held at the Dolby Theatre on May 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Awkwafina at the premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" held at the Dolby Theatre on May 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
at the premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" held at the Dolby Theatre on May 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Tamera Mowry-Housely at the premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" held at the Dolby Theatre on May 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Halle Bailey attended Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” U.K. premiere on Monday in London, wearing a custom plunging gown with mermaid-inspired details that made a nod to her upcoming role as Ariel.

The Miss Sohee gown featured a crystal-adorned halter neckline, sheer backless detail and tulle-adorned bra-cups that mimicked Ariel’s signature seashell bra.

Halle Bailey at the Disney's "The Little Mermaid" UK premiere May 15 in London.
Halle Bailey at the Disney's "The Little Mermaid" U.K. premiere May 15 in London.

Her dress also included a mermaid-style train. Adding an artistic touch to her look, Bailey wore a sparkling silver headpiece with crystal embellishments and pearl earrings. The singer works with stylist Nichole Good on her outfits.

Halle Bailey at the Disney's "The Little Mermaid" UK premiere May 15 in London.
Halle Bailey at the Disney's "The Little Mermaid" U.K. premiere May 15 in London.

While on a worldwide press tour for the film, Bailey continues to stick to mermaidcore fashion. On Monday, the star took the stage for “American Idol’s” Disney Night, performing “Part of Your World” live for the first time. She wore a custom Michael Fausto gown with deep blue Italian silk zibelin. According to the designer, the gown took inspiration from “The Little Mermaid Scene” where Ariel was singing on rocks with crashing blue waves behind her.

Halle Bailey at the Disney's "The Little Mermaid" UK premiere May 15 in London.
Halle Bailey at the Disney's "The Little Mermaid" UK premiere May 15 in London.

To the film’s world premiere on May 8 in Los Angeles, Bailey stunned in a metallic Valdrin Sahiti gown with bra-cups that looked like sculpted seashells.

“The Little Mermaid” is a live-action reboot of Disney’s 1989 Oscar-winning animated film, which is based on the fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen. Starring Halle Bailey as the titular mermaid, the film follows her journey from life under the sea to finding love on land. “The Little Mermaid” also stars Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.

