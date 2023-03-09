Halle Bailey Makes a Statement in Red Cutout Jacket and Skirt at Vanity Fair and TikTok’s Vanities Party

Halle Bailey made a fiery arrival to the Vanity Fair and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood event on Wednesday in Los Angeles, embracing a red statement look.

Halle Bailey at the Vanity Fair and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood event. Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The singer and actress added her spin on the cutout trend, wearing a Mônot top and skirt. The long-sleeved crop top featured a square neckline and the floor-length skirt had a slit in the back and a cutout around her abdomen. Bailey collaborated with stylist Nichole Goodman for the event.

Halle Bailey Getty Images

Along with Bailey, the event was attended by a number of other stars, including Madeline Brewer, Paul Mescal and Julia Garner.

Bailey is gearing up to star as Ariel in the Disney live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” which will be released on May 26. On Wednesday, she revealed on her Instagram that an official trailer for the project will air during the Oscars on Sunday.

Halle Bailey Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Gearing up for the remake, on Monday the star took to her Instagram to reveal an Ariel doll based on her image. “The little girl in me is pinching herself right now .. I have my own Little Mermaid Ariel doll !!! I can’t believe how much she captures my version of this iconic character brb gonna go cry now …,” her caption read.

Bailey has also been attending more events, showcasing her stylish looks. She’s fresh off of Milan Fashion Week, where she embraced a soft look wearing a pastel pink slip dress at the Gucci fashion show. To the pre-Grammy gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons event in February, she wore a shimmering black cutout Cucculelli Shaheen gown. She wore a chocolate-colored Nicolas Jebran dress to Beyoncé’s performance at the Royal Atlantis Hotel in January.