Halle Berry Updates Summer Style With Pinstripe Waistcoat and Wide-leg Trousers at Cannes Lions

Embracing the warmer weather, Halle Berry wore a plunging pinstripe navy waistcoat with wide-leg white trousers while attending the Cannes Lions press preview on Monday, in Cannes, France.

She completed her sharp look with relaxed accessories, including a pair of Lanvin Eyewear LNV127S sunglasses, a black statement belt and cow-printed heels.

Halle Berry at the Cannes Lions Press Preview on June 19. Pixmedia/ MEGA

Berry wore her blond curls in a tapered high-low short cut, a look she debuted earlier this year.

During the event, the award-winning actress joined Patricia Corsi and Kristen Cavallo for the Every Body’s Business discussion. According to the website, the talk was set to “uncover surprising truths about women’s bodies and the influence they have over our decisions as creatives, marketers and consumers.”

In 2020, Berry launched Re-Spin, a platform that combines spirituality, health and overall wellness. The official site offers beauty, home and self care essentials, including adaptogens and supplements.

Continuing on her venture into wellness, in February the actress joined metabolic health and biotech company Pendulum Therapeutics as the brand’s chief communications officer.

“My hope is that in this new role, I can help others discover this incredible product and begin their own personal journeys towards a more holistic and healthy life,” part of Berry’s statement read regarding the news.

Berry’s last standout style look was at the 2023 Academy Awards, where she embraced her love of high slits in a Tamara Ralph gown with a shimmering pink rosette neckline. Later on to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party that same night, she went sheer in a strapless Oscar de la Renta bowtie-adorned minidress.