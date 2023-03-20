Halle Berry Takes an Edgy Approach to Red-carpet Dressing in Distressed Black Dress at Future Artists Gala

Halle Berry attended the Future Artists Gala at the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts on Saturday in a bubble-style black dress.

Halle Berry at the L.A. County High School for the Arts presents Future Artists Gala. Getty Images

Berry attended the event, which held an auction to support the school’s free public arts education, in a midi dress with edgy details, including an uneven-cut skirt and a distressed gray fabric underneath.

Her hair was styled in an asymmetric bob, which she first debuted the night before the 2023 Oscars. Her hairstyle featured a long bang in front and her honey-colored tresses tapered shorter around the sides. Hairstylist Kiyah Wright cut Berry’s hair and Tracey Cunningham colored it.

Halle Berry at the Future Artists Gala. Getty Images

Berry arrived at the event alongside her boyfriend Van Hunt, who also embraced an edgy look, wearing black baggy pants, beret and shiny black boots.

Halle Berry and Van Hunt Getty Images

Berry is fresh off of a standout style moment at the 2023 Academy Awards, where she outfitted a white high-slit Tamara Ralph gown with pink rosettes. During the ceremony, Berry presented the Best Actress award to Michelle Yeoh for her performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Yeoh made history, becoming the first Asian woman to win that award.

“It was an honor to present, alongside @jessicachastain, @michelleyeoh_official with her HISTORIC Oscar for Best Actress! This was a long time coming and a moment I will forever hold dear!” Berry captioned her Instagram post about the moment.

Later on that night at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, she embraced the sheer trend in a sequin bow embroidered minidress from Oscar de la Renta.

In March, Berry’s 2002 Oscar gown was added on display at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. To the occasion 20 years ago, where Berry was the first woman of color to win Best Actress, she wore a burgundy Elie Saab gown.