Halle Berry Channels Romance in High-slit Tamara Ralph Dress With Rosettes for Oscars Red Carpet 2023

Halle Berry graced the red carpet at the 2023 Oscars on Sunday in Los Angeles in a striking look.

The award-winning actress wore a white keyhole cutout Tamara Ralph gown with thigh-high slits and shimmering pink rosettes on her neckline and thigh. When it came to hair, Berry donned an asymmetrical bob, with honey-blonde highlights, which she first shared a glimpse of on her Instagram on Saturday. “Guess who’s going to the ball tomorrow,” the star captioned the video.

Halle Berry at the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Halle Berry at the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Ana de Armas, Cara Delevingne and Angela Bassett were among the other stars who arrived on the red carpet.

Berry is no stranger to standout award show looks, with this one being her latest. She recently announced in March on Instagram that her 2002 Oscars gown is on display at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. At the 2002 Academy Awards, where she became the first black actress to win for Best Actress, she stunned in a burgundy Elie Saab gown with sheer floral adornment on her chest.

Halle Berry at the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

“Not only will this historic Elie Saab gown remain in the expert care of the museum’s curators and conservators, but it will also be accessible to generations of people for whom the dress also holds meaning and forever be a reminder that all things are possible,” part of Berry’s caption read.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.