Halsey Marries Sheer With Metallics at AmfAR ‘The After’ Party in Cannes

Halsey attended amfAR Gala’s “The After” after party on Thursday, giving her take on party-girl dressing.

Halsey wore a short-sleeved black lace top with floral embroidery and a turtleneck collar. She contrasted the top with a shimmering metallic skirt and sheer, black, pointy-toe booties. She accessorized with black sheer opera gloves.

Halsey has had a busy year. During Paris Fashion Week in March, she was a fixture on the runway show circuit.

For Paco Rabanne’s Paris Fashion Week Show, she wore a silver sleeveless metallic chain mail dress that hit below the knee paired with a hood in the style of a head scarf from the brand. She accessorized with a sequin metal purse and silver metallic pointy-toe pumps.

At Pressiat’s fall 2023 runway show, Halsey made her runway walk debut for the fashion house.

“It was really scary,” she said to WWD. “There’s nothing to distract you. When you’re performing, you’re focusing on the words and the songs and doing a great job. When I was walking, all I could think was ‘Don’t trip, don’t trip.’ It was like I forgot how to walk on the two feet God gave me.”

The 2023 amfAR Gala in Cannes was hosted by Queen Latifah. The event raised funds and awareness for HIV and AIDS research. Chopard was the signature sponsor of this year’s soireé.

“The After” after party was hosted by Richie Akiva and Johnny Depp. Akiva has been hosting parties for close to a decade. He has often been described as the “King of New York nightlife” and has been a fixture in the city’s nightlife scene for decades, in addition to hosting party and clubbing events internationally. He is also an entrepreneur getting into the hotel business as the head of The Ned, Nomad, a membership club and luxury hotel.