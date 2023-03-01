Halsey Shines in Head-to-toe Silver Metallics at Paco Rabanne’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Halsey arrived at Paco Rabanne’s fall 2023 runway show on Wednesday during Paris Fashion Week, channeling high-fashion metallic inspiration.

To support the brand in debuting its latest runway collection, the singer donned a silver sleeveless metallic chain mail dress that hit below the knee paired with a hood in the style of a head scarf from the brand. She accessorized with a sequin metal purse and silver metallic pointy-toe pumps.

Halsey attends the Paco Rabanne fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris. Getty Images

To create her look for Paco Rabanne’s runway show, Halsey worked with stylist Lyn Alyson. Alyson has been a longtime collaborator of Halsey’s, dressing her in brands such as Givenchy, Kim Shui and Ann Demeulemeester. Alyson also works with Noah Cyrus, SiiickBrain and Rickey Thompson.

For makeup, Halsey had silver eye shadow, with one eye made up in the shape of a tear. She also had her nails painted metallic silver to match her ensemble.

Halsey attends the Paco Rabanne fall 2023 show. Getty Images

Julien Dossena has been the creative director of Paco Rabanne since 2014; however, this marks the first runway show since the brand’s namesake designer and founder passed away last month.

“Thank you Mr. Rabanne, thank you for having been a couturier who defined a new modernity, who accompanied a cultural revolution. A total artist who, through the expression of his personal utopia, has contributed to changing the vision of the world. Thank you for this legacy,” Dossena said after Rabanne’s passing.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris. Held from Feb. 27 to March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and mark the first Vivienne Westwood fashion show since the designer’s passing in December last year.