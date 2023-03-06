×
Halsey Embraces Sheer Trend in Black Dress at Lanvin’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

The singer donned an all-black look with stark green accents to view the brand's fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Halsey at the Lanvin fall 2023 womenswear show on March 5 in Paris.
Halsey arrived at the Lanvin fall 2023 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sunday wearing a sheer black dress.

To view the brand’s latest fall ready-to-wear offerings, the singer wore a sleeveless, sheer dress. Underneath, she coordinated with a strapless bralette and matching underwear. Halsey was outfitted by Lyn Alyson.

The singer brought paired the look with emerald eye shadow painted in a cat-eye shape, and long dark hair.

Halsey joined other A-list stars at the fashion show, including Saint John, Stefon Diggs, Josephine Skriver and Avril Lavigne. WWD said the collection, under creative director Bruno Sialelli, consisted of “sharply cut double-layer blazer dresses, slash pleat skirts, classic tailored coats and sleek glossy croc outerwear.”

Halsey continues to make rounds at Paris Fashion Week. She donned a metallic ensemble to Paco Rabanne’s fashion show earlier this month, wearing a silver chain mail dress with a matching head wrap, purse and pointed-toe heels. The singer is also counting her standout career in music, releasing her first song of 2023, the single “Die 4 Me.”

Halsey made her first foray into beauty in 2021, with the launch of their makeup brand About-Face. The brand offers glitter eye paint, blush balms and glitter dust.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris. Held from Feb. 27 to March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season has notably included Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and the first Vivienne Westwood fashion show since the designer’s passing in December. 

