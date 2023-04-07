Hannah Waddingham Brings Feathers in Huishan Zhang Dress to GQ Global Creativity Awards

Hannah Waddingham attended the inaugural GQ Global Creativity Awards, wearing a feathered dress by Chinese designer Huishan Zhang. The event was held at the WSA in New York on Thursday.

The actress’ ensemble featured a sheer panel dress with black and white feather trim on the front and sides. She coordinated the dress with heeled sandals.

Hannah Waddingham attends GQ ’s Global Creativity Awards. Getty Images for GQ

Waddingham often works with stylist James Yardley on her looks. Yardley’s roster of clients also includes Tom Daley, Russell Tovey and Phil Dunster.

Waddingham recently celebrated the season 3 premiere of her hit Apple TV+ comedy series “Ted Lasso,” which was released on March 15. There has been speculation this is the last season of the series, with the show’s creator Jason Sudeikis telling Deadline that season 3 “is the end of the story we wanted to tell.”

Hannah Waddingham attends GQ’s Global Creativity Awards. Getty Images

Waddingham hosted this year’s Olivier Awards in London, celebrating excellence in professional theater. For the ceremony, Waddingham arrived on the red carpet wearing a regal purple Costarellos dress, with details including an off-the-shoulder silhouette with a bustier-style neckline and a floor-length overskirt.

In addition to “Ted Lasso,” Waddingham recently completed filming for the TV mini-series “Tom Jones” which will debut later this month.

The GQ Global Creativity Awards celebrates the world’s most inspiring creatives. This year’s honorees included Apple CEO Tim Cook, Donald Glover, Karol G, “Squid Game” actress Hoyeon Jung, electric skateboarder Tyshawn Jones, William Strobeck and fashion designers, Yohji Yamamoto, Grace Wales Bonner and Gaetano Pesce.