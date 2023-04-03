×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: April 3, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Pop Culture

CMT Music Awards Red Carpet 2023: All the Looks

Men's

‘Air’ Movie Costume Breakdown: Nike Sneakers, Tracksuits and More

Men's

Dissecting How the Hit HBO Show ‘Succession’ Has Popularized ‘Stealth Wealth’

Hannah Waddingham Goes Regal in Purple Velvet Dress With High-low Skirt and Off-the-shoulder Bustier at Olivier Awards 2023

The "Ted Lasso" actress hosted the awards, which recognize excellence in professional theater.

Hannah Waddingham at The Olivier Awards on April 2 in London.
Hannah Waddingham at The Olivier Awards on Sunday in London. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham arrived at the Olivier Awards 2023 on Sunday in London, embracing a high-low ensemble.

The “Ted Lasso” actress, who hosted this year’s ceremony, arrived at the event wearing a regal purple Costarellos dress.

Hannah Waddingham at The Olivier Awards on April 2 in London.
Hannah Waddingham at The Olivier Awards. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

The dress had an off-the-shoulder silhouette with a bustier-style neckline and a floor-length overskirt.

Waddingham collaborated with her stylist James Yardley on her look. Throughout the Oliver Awards, the actress wore two more ensembles, including a strapless red gown with a ballroom-style skirt and a vibrant green dress with a plunging neckline.

Related Galleries

Hannah Waddingham at The Olivier Awards on April 2 in London.
Hannah Waddingham Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Waddingham is no stranger to fashion statements. In March, she attended a White House daily news briefing with the rest of her “Ted Lasso” cast, wearing a fiery-red Safiyaa dress. That same month, the actress appeared on an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in another officewear ensemble, a black jumpsuit by Taller Marmo.

To a screening of “Ted Lasso” season three on March 16, Waddingham wore a champagne-colored Nanushka blouse paired with light pink Alex Perry trousers.

Hannah Waddingham at The Olivier Awards on April 2 in London.
Hannah Waddingham Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

The Olivier Awards recognize excellence in professional theater in London. This year’s honorees included Paul Mescal, Jodie Comer, Arthur Darvill, Katie Bryben, Will Keen and Anjana Vasan. Actor Derek Jacobi and choreographer Arlene Phillips received the Special Recognition award.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad