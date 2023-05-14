×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: May 12, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Loewe and Mytheresa Bring Ibiza to L.A. With Beverly Hills Dinner and Dance Party

Fashion

Kate Middleton’s Eurovision Fashion Choice

Eye

This Viral TikTok Star Recreates Grandmother’s Fashion Sketches IRL

Hannah Waddingham’s Stylist James Yardley Explains the Inspiration Behind Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

"You want to dazzle the audience," Yardley told WWD.

Eurovision hosts Hannah Waddingham and Graham Norton during the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on May 13 in Liverpool, England.
Eurovision hosts Hannah Waddingham and Graham Norton during the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on May 13 in Liverpool, England. Getty Images

Sweden’s Loreen wasn’t the only breakout star of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. The 2023 event, held in Liverpool, England, catapulted British comedienne Hannah Waddingham into the global spotlight.

While Waddingham has already made waves thanks to stellar performances in “Ted Lasso” and “Sex Education,” co-hosting Eurovision turned the actress into an “overnight national treasure,” according to The Guardian.

Waddingham’s hosting chops were further accentuated by her vibrant wardrobe. Her stylist, James Yardley, is to thank for curating a series of stellar looks that emphasized vintage glamour as well as Waddingham’s effervescent personality.

Related Galleries

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 11: Host Hannah Waddingham on stage during the Eurovision Song Contest Semi Final 2 on May 11, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)
Hannah Waddingham during the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on May 11 in Liverpool, England. Getty Images

Yardley, who has worked with Waddingham for two years, sought out labels the actress has previously favored. “Hannah and I are both very keen on using designers who have taken a chance on us in the past,” Yardley told WWD.

One of them is British dressmaker Suzanne Neville, who created Waddingham’s look for the May 11 semi-final. Yardley was in search of the perfect opportunity to dress his client in a decadent shade of lemon yellow. The high-low gown was crafted from pleated chiffon and featured a sweetheart neckline.

“It’s quintessentially how I like to dress Hannah,” Yardley said of the ensemble. “It highlights all of her best features and it’s very Old Hollywood but with a modern twist.”

Waddingham also wore Neville’s designs while performing with Michael Bublé for his NBC special “Christmas in the City,” and at the 2021 Pride of Britain Awards.

Yardley tapped another vintage reference for Waddingham’s first semi-final look. His primary inspiration was a rainbow Halston gown, famously worn by Lauren Hutton at the 1975 Academy Awards.

Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina (L) and English actress Hannah Waddingham present the first semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, northern England, on May 9, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham during the first semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, England on May 9. AFP via Getty Images

This time, Costarellos provided Waddingham with her colorful couture. The caped gown, made with 60 feet of lurex georgette, was inspired by similar dresses from the Greek designer’s spring 2023 collection.

Yardley stuck with a multicolor theme for Waddingham’s first finale look. KolchagovBarba pulled an iridescent sequin fabric from their archives to make a corseted off-the-shoulder gown for the actress. The label was founded by Svetoslav Kolchagov and Emilio Barba in 2011.

“I wanted it to be feminine and classic, but also have that element of fabulousness and glamour,” said Yardley.

Yardley, who wanted to dress Waddingham in a Vivienne Westwood-inspired silhouette, found the perfect match in Kolchagov. The Bulgarian-born designer, who once worked for the British fashion house, created Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic Westwood wedding dress from the first “Sex and the City” film.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 13: Eurovision hosts Hannah Waddingham and Graham Norton on stage during The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Grand Final at M&S Bank Arena on May 13, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)
Eurovision hosts Hannah Waddingham and Graham Norton during the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on May 13 in Liverpool, England. Getty Images

Waddingham’s final look was perhaps the most complex. Created by Lebanese couturier Fadwa Baalbaki, the strapless lilac gown (and its flowing chiffon sleeves) took six weeks to complete. Bang London was then tasked with covering it in crystals. Stars like Rita Ora, Dua Lipa and Jennifer Lopez have previously sported designs by the British brand, which is known for their intricate beadwork.

Yardley also looked to Ukranian designers to pull together Waddingham’s Eurovision wardrobe, paying homage to 2023’s intended host country. The actress wore Statnaia corsetry underneath her final gown, along with fine jewelry by Guzema. This year’s song contest was meant to be held in Ukraine, but amid the country’s ongoing conflict with Russia, the venue was changed to the United Kingdom.

Hosts Hannah Waddingham and Graham Norton in tears after a performance of You['ll Never Walk Alone during the interval at the grand final for the Eurovision Song Contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. Picture date: Saturday May 13, 2023. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)
Eurovision hosts Hannah Waddingham and Graham Norton during the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on May 13 in Liverpool, England. PA Images via Getty Images

Yardley has long styled for live television, but never before has his work been displayed in front of such a large audience. “I don’t think there’s any other TV program on Earth that so many people are going to see,” he said of Eurovision, which raked in almost 10 million viewers this year. “You want to dazzle the audience and make sure that it’s a feast for their eyes.”

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

Hot Summer Bags

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Hannah Waddingham's Stylist Explains Her Vibrant Eurovision Looks

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad