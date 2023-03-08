Hannah Waddingham Chooses a Jumpsuit With Dramatic Cape for ‘Ted Lasso’ Season Three Premiere

Hannah Waddingham wore a dramatic cape-jumpsuit at the premiere of “Ted Lasso” Season Three in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Hannah Waddingham at the premiere of Season Three of “Ted Lasso” on March 7 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

To celebrate the series’ third season premiere, Waddingham slipped into a halter-neck jumpsuit with a standout backless design and a cape that followed her on the red carpet. She paired the look with peep-toe black heels and gold earrings shaped like a lightning bolt.

Waddingham has collaborated with stylists James Yardley and Cristina Ehrlich on her past looks.

The actress joined a slew of other stars at the red carpet premiere, including Brett Goldstein, Jason Sudeikis, Ellie Taylor and Kelsie McDonald.

To the series screening in 2022, Waddingham stunned in a green Hervé Léger ribbed dress. That same year, she took on the Espys red carpet in a blue jumpsuit with a plunging neckline.

Waddingham is gearing up to host the 2023 Olivier Awards with Mastercard on April 2, which celebrates the world-class status of London theater.

The actress plays Rebecca Welton in the series “Ted Lasso,” for which she has accumulated many awards. In 2021, she won an Emmy award in the category for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. To the ceremony, she went blush pink in a Christian Siriano one-shouldered gown with a billowy side train around her hips.

“Ted Lasso” is an Apple TV+ comedy series that centers around an American football coach (played by Sudeikis) who, without the proper experience, is hired to manage a British soccer team. The series debuted in 2020 and is gearing up to release its third season on March 15. Sudeikis is one of the writers of the show, which scooped up multiple wins during the 2022-23 award show season, including an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series.