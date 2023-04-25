Harry Belafonte, Singer and Activist, Has Died at Age 96

Harry Belafonte has passed away at age 96. The legendary singer popularized Caribbean music in the United States. Belafonte died of congestive heart failure at his home on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Tuesday.

Belafonte, who was known for favoring sleek suits and tailored silhouettes, once walked the runway for Kenneth Cole in 2005.

Although he was born in New York, Belafonte was mainly raised in Jamaica. During World War II, he was stationed in the Navy.

Belafonte became a household name after the release of his third album, “Calypso,” in 1956. It sold more than a million copies, making Belafonte the first solo artist to achieve this feat. He was best known for his hits “The Banana Boat Song” and “Jump in the Line,” which were famously featured in Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice.”

American singer, actor and activist, Harry Belafonte in 1955. Bettmann Archive

In his 20s, Belafonte studied acting alongside Sidney Poitier, who would become a close friend of his. Belafonte went on to star in multiple films, including the musical “Carmen Jones” and the ensemble drama “Island in the Sun.” Belafonte’s final film appearance was in Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman,” which came out in 2018.

Throughout his career, Belafonte received a variety of accolades including three Grammys, one Emmy and one Tony.

Belafonte was also known for his activism. He was involved with the Civil Rights Movement in the ’50s and ’60s, and was close friends with Martin Luther King Jr. Politically, Belafonte was inspired by actor, singer and activist Paul Robeson. “Paul Robeson had been my first great formative influence; you might say he gave me my backbone. Martin King was the second; he nourished my soul,” explained Belafonte in his 2011 memoir, “My Song.”

Harry Belafonte attends an anti-Apartheid demonstration in 1984. Jean-Louis Atlan

Belafonte’s involvement in activism continued into ’80s and ’90s. He supported a plethora of causes including the anti-Apartheid movement and HIV/AIDS prevention in Africa. Belafonte was instrumental in organizing the recording of 1985’s “We Are The World” featuring Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie. The single raised more than $60 million in humanitarian aid.