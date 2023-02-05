×
Harry Styles Makes Colorful Arrival in Sparkling Harlequin Jumpsuit for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

The singer is nominated for six Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for his project "Harry's House."

Harry Styles at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmikat
Doja Cat
Harry Styles brought coordinating patterns and colors to the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angles. The singer arrived on the red carpet in a vibrant jumpsuit by EgonLab x Swarovski.

Styles‘ look was covered in harlequin diamonds and had a square neckline. It had a shimmering, glittery effect, making all of its colors come to life.

He accessorized with white round-toe boots and gold jewelry, including a statement ring that was adorned with the letter “H” and a long gold necklace that donned his chest.

Styles worked with Harry Lambert on his daring look. Lambert has styled Maya Hawke, Sebastian Croft and Eddie Redmayne.

2023 has already proven to big a big year for Styles. He has been nominated for six Grammys, including song, record and best music video of the year. He already won an award for Best Pop Vocal Album at the start of the program.

The singer is also continuing his “Love on Tour” tour, which is scheduled to stop in Melbourne, Australia, Tokyo, Paris and London. Styles released his third studio album, “Harry’s House” in 2022.

Along with a career in music, Styles has ventured into the film industry. He starred alongside Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan in the film “Don’t Worry Darling,” which was released in September last year.

The Grammy Awards recognizes outstanding recordings, compositions and musical artists over the past year. Comedian Trevor Noah served as host for the third consecutive year. Some of the nominees included Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Adele and Brandi Carlile. 

