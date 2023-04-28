Harry Styles Takes ’70s Inspiration in Corduroy Erdem Suit to the Last Episode of ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’

Harry Styles appeared on Thursday’s episode of “The Late Late Show WIth James Corden” in a ’70s-inspired ensemble, wearing a custom Erdem suit.

The corduroy suit featured a mustard cropped jacket and matching wide-leg pants, which Styles paired with Vans sneakers. Underneath, he wore a white T-shirt with a low neckline.

Harry Styles on “The Late Late Show WIth James Corden.” CBS

Styles joined Will Ferrel as a special guest on the final episode of the night show, which has run for eight seasons. The singer showed his tattoo that read “late late” and expressed his gratitude to Corden for being a friend.

“As a friend, I’m so incredibly proud of you for everything you’ve done. I remember when you decided to take doing the show and watching you do it has been incredibly inspiring to me,” Styles said to Corden, who mentioned he was leaving the show because he missed the U.K. and his family.

(L-R) James Corden, Harry Styles and Will Ferrell on “The Late Late Show WIth James Corden.” CBS

“On a personal note, you’ve been a safe space for me always as a friend and I’m selfishly very excited that you’re coming home because I’m going to see you more.”

Styles‘ 2023 has already been successful. At the Grammy Awards in February, he won three awards, including one for Album of the Year for his project “Harry’s House.” To the awards show, he wore a multi-colored harlequin sequin jumpsuit by EgonLab x Swarovski. Styles is also on his “Love on Tour” tour and is set to perform throughout July.

Styles also has taken on some acting roles starring alongside Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan in the film “Don’t Worry Darling,” which was released in September 2022.