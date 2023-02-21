Harry Styles Embraces ‘Shoey’ Tradition and Drinks Out of His Adidas x Gucci Sneaker During ‘Love on Tour’ Concert in Australia

Harry Styles went viral for his Monday night show in Perth, Australia, but not for his music. The Grammy-winning singer elicited quite the audience reaction when he decided to partake in an Australian tradition called “shoey,” taking his Adidas x Gucci sneaker, pouring an alcoholic beverage in it and proceeding to drink out of the shoe.

Shoey is an act popularized by Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo. Ricciardo incited the trend in 2016 when he celebrated a podium finish at the German Grand Prix by performing a Champagne shoey. He would go on to repeat the stunt at various Grand Prix events.

Harry Styles hysteria took over Perth's HBF Arena last night, with the superstar treating the packed stadium to a shoey during the first leg of his 'Love on Tour' tour Down Under. #9News pic.twitter.com/rdeOoIk9P5 — 9News Perth (@9NewsPerth) February 21, 2023

In addition to his Adidas x Gucci sneakers, Styles also wore a yellow T-shirt with brown sleeves and mint color trim on the collar and sleeves. The T-shirt also had a graphic of a glitter glass strawberry milkshake.

Many of Styles’ looks are created in collaboration with his go-to stylist Harry Lambert. Lambert was the creator of Styles’ Grammy Awards red carpet look earlier this month, featuring a multicolored glitter check jumpsuit from Gucci.

After drinking from his sneaker, Styles reacted, saying, “I feel ashamed of myself. It feels so personal. Such an intimate moment to be shared with so many people. I’ll be discussing this with my therapist at length. At length.”

Fans quickly reacted once the video of Styles drinking from his sneaker began circulating on Twitter. One user commented, “lock him up,” and another replied, “disgusting.” Others seemingly defended his shoey saying, “he was in a silly goofy mood.”

The Adidas x Gucci sneaker that Styles drank from was from the highly anticipated collaboration which debuted at Gucci’s fall 2022 runway show. The collaboration merged the Adidas and Gucci logos and popular motifs, namely Adidas’ three-stripe design.