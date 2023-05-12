Paramore’s Hayley Williams Celebrates Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit’s Nationwide Ulta Beauty Release

Paramore fans who have always wanted to know what it felt like to have the Hayley Williams hair dye job can now rejoice.

In an Instagram post on her account on Thursday, Williams and hairstylist Brian O’Connor, who collaborated with her on the brand, went into an Ulta Beauty to highlight their new Good Dye Young Starter Kit.

The two have worked together for years, and O’Connor has been the hairstylist behind many of Williams’ signature hair colors, from bleach blond to fiery red.

The singer took a moment to note how her products were adjacent to Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern hair care line, saying that Good Dye Young is “in really good company.”

Williams also acknowledged Toni Ko, the founder of Nyx Cosmetics, who Williams said was one of the first people to support Good Dye Young since it launched in 2016.

“I wanted to take the intimidation factor out of doing hair at home,” Williams told WWD at the time. The singer’s own ever-changing, brightly dyed hair was the inspiration for Good Dye Young and said her goal with the products was to create an “all-inclusive counterculture that inspires creativity, community and most of all, color. The definition of self-expression is when you wake up in the morning and ask, ‘Who do I want to be today?’”

The six-piece starter kit retails for $22.50 and includes semipermanent hair color, a lightening kit, a pair of gloves, a brush and bowl, grip clips, step-by-step instructions and a color depositing mask.