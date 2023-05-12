×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: May 12, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Pitti Uomo Readies Packed Summer Edition as Menswear Blooms

Fashion

Maison Margiela CEO to Depart

Business

Richemont Sees Sales Soar, Strong Gains Across All Regions in Fiscal 2023

Paramore’s Hayley Williams Celebrates Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit’s Nationwide Ulta Beauty Release

The Paramore front woman has launched a new dye kit in collaboration with her hairstylist Brian O'Connor.

CARSON, CA - MAY 20: Musician Hayley Williams of Paramore performs onstage at KROQ Weenie Roast y Fiesta 2017 at StubHub Center on May 20, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.)
CARSON, CA - MAY 20: Musician Hayley Williams of Paramore performs onstage at KROQ Weenie Roast y Fiesta 2017 at StubHub Center on May 20, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.) Alberto E. Rodriguez

Paramore fans who have always wanted to know what it felt like to have the Hayley Williams hair dye job can now rejoice.

In an Instagram post on her account on Thursday, Williams and hairstylist Brian O’Connor, who collaborated with her on the brand, went into an Ulta Beauty to highlight their new Good Dye Young Starter Kit.

The two have worked together for years, and O’Connor has been the hairstylist behind many of Williams’ signature hair colors, from bleach blond to fiery red.

The singer took a moment to note how her products were adjacent to Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern hair care line, saying that Good Dye Young is “in really good company.”

Related Galleries

Williams also acknowledged Toni Ko, the founder of Nyx Cosmetics, who Williams said was one of the first people to support Good Dye Young since it launched in 2016.

“I wanted to take the intimidation factor out of doing hair at home,” Williams told WWD at the time. The singer’s own ever-changing, brightly dyed hair was the inspiration for Good Dye Young and said her goal with the products was to create an “all-inclusive counterculture that inspires creativity, community and most of all, color. The definition of self-expression is when you wake up in the morning and ask, ‘Who do I want to be today?’”

The six-piece starter kit retails for $22.50 and includes semipermanent hair color, a lightening kit, a pair of gloves, a brush and bowl, grip clips, step-by-step instructions and a color depositing mask.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

Hot Summer Bags

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Hayley Williams Debuts Good Dye Young Hair Color Starter Kit at Ulta

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad