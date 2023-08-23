×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: August 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

When Designers Look Back for Inspiration

Business

Le Bon Marché Revamps Jewelry Space

Fashion

Indigenous Fashion Shows Feature a Thrilling Debut

Heidi Klum Channels the ’70s in Groovy Satin Set for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Arrival

The supermodel recently celebrated her anniversary with Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz.

Heidi Klum arrives at 'America's Got Talent' on August 22 in Los Angeles.
Heidi Klum Channels the '70s in Groovy Satin Set for 'AGT' Arrival
Heidi Klum Channels the '70s in Groovy Satin Set for 'AGT' Arrival
Heidi Klum Channels the '70s in Groovy Satin Set for 'AGT' Arrival
Heidi Klum Channels the '70s in Groovy Satin Set for 'AGT' Arrival
View ALL 11 Photos

Heidi Klum donned her fanciest pajamas while arriving at a taping of “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday. The supermodel channeled the ’70s in an oversize satin set, which consisted of a patterned button-up and matching flowy pants.

Klum accessorized with a pair of purple aviators, white slingback pumps and a brown Hermès Birkin. She also added gold earrings and a set of rings. Klum’s wavy blond hair was styled with curtain bangs, while her makeup featured a nude lip.

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 22: Heidi Klum is seen on August 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Heidi Klum arrives at “America’s Got Talent” on Aug. 22 in Los Angeles. GC Images

The “AGT” judge later changed into a red Mach & Mach minidress with crystallized bow embellishments. She was styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, the duo known for dressing Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello.

Related Articles

Klum recently returned from a two-week trip to Capri, where she celebrated her fourth anniversary with Tom Kaulitz. Klum and the Tokio Hotel guitarist have been romantically linked since 2018. They tied the knot a year later in Italy.

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 22: Heidi Klum is seen on August 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Heidi Klum arrives at “America’s Got Talent” on Aug. 22 in Los Angeles. GC Images

Klum also serves as a judge on “Germany’s Next Top Model.” She’s appeared on the reality competition program since its premiere in 2006. Earlier this summer, Klum crowned the winner of the show’s 18th season: Vivien Blotzki.

“Dear Vivien,” Klum wrote in a congratulatory Instagram post. “I wish you success, and most of all have fun. Let yourself be celebrated.”

Klum herself recently returned to the modeling world. In May, she posed in a campaign for the lingerie brand Intimissimi alongside her daughter, Leni.

Heidi Klum Channels the '70s in Groovy Satin Set for 'AGT' Arrival

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad