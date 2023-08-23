Heidi Klum Channels the ’70s in Groovy Satin Set for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Arrival

Heidi Klum donned her fanciest pajamas while arriving at a taping of “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday. The supermodel channeled the ’70s in an oversize satin set, which consisted of a patterned button-up and matching flowy pants.

Klum accessorized with a pair of purple aviators, white slingback pumps and a brown Hermès Birkin. She also added gold earrings and a set of rings. Klum’s wavy blond hair was styled with curtain bangs, while her makeup featured a nude lip.

Heidi Klum arrives at “America’s Got Talent” on Aug. 22 in Los Angeles. GC Images

The “AGT” judge later changed into a red Mach & Mach minidress with crystallized bow embellishments. She was styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, the duo known for dressing Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello.

Klum recently returned from a two-week trip to Capri, where she celebrated her fourth anniversary with Tom Kaulitz. Klum and the Tokio Hotel guitarist have been romantically linked since 2018. They tied the knot a year later in Italy.

Heidi Klum arrives at “America’s Got Talent” on Aug. 22 in Los Angeles. GC Images

Klum also serves as a judge on “Germany’s Next Top Model.” She’s appeared on the reality competition program since its premiere in 2006. Earlier this summer, Klum crowned the winner of the show’s 18th season: Vivien Blotzki.

“Dear Vivien,” Klum wrote in a congratulatory Instagram post. “I wish you success, and most of all have fun. Let yourself be celebrated.”

Klum herself recently returned to the modeling world. In May, she posed in a campaign for the lingerie brand Intimissimi alongside her daughter, Leni.