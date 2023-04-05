Heidi Klum Brings Ruching Trend to ‘America’s Got Talent’ Red Carpet in Orange Body-con Dress With Matching Opera Gloves

Heidi Klum evoked a spring theme with her latest outfit for the “America’s Got Talent” season 18 red carpet on Tuesday in Los Angeles in an orange ruched dress with a pair of matching elbow-length gloves.

The new season, which premieres on May 30 on NBC, began filming auditions on March 25.

Heidi Klum at “America’s Got Talent” on April 4 in Los Angeles. Todd Williamson/NBC

Set to reprise her role as a judge in the talent competition show, Klum’s blonde tresses were styled with bangs, and she wore orange strappy heels.

For her red carpet appearance, Klum worked with celebrity stylist Rob Zangardi, who also styles Cara Delevingne, Gwen Stefani and Jennifer Lopez.

Heidi Klum at “America’s Got Talent” on April 4 in Los Angeles. Todd Williamson/NBC

Klum was joined at the event by her fellow “AGT” cast, including Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Terry Crews, who is the host of the show. Klum first became a judge for “AGT” in 2013.

Klum has had a longtime career not only as a model but as a host. Currently, she is the judge, host and coproducer of “Germany’s Next Top Model.” She also hosted the popular fashion show “Project Runway” for 16 seasons.

The model is often seen in A-list events wearing fashionable looks. To the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March, she wore a Julien Macdonald royal-blue sequin dress with a slit cutout and padded shoulders. She wore a metallic warped Kate Barton dress to the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards that same month. To accessorize her Kate Barton gown, she went the playful route, wearing a fishbowl purse from the brand.