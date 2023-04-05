×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: April 5, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

The Four Cs of Watches and Wonders: Coherence, Color, Complication – and China

Fashion

Dior Spa Poised to Open in Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc

Beauty

Taraji P. Henson Launches Wellness Pods on College Campuses

Heidi Klum Brings Ruching Trend to ‘America’s Got Talent’ Red Carpet in Orange Body-con Dress With Matching Opera Gloves

The model and host will return as a judge in season 18 of the show, coming to NBC on May 30.

Heidi Klum at "America's Got Talent" on April 4 in Los Angeles.
Heidi Klum at "America's Got Talent" premiere on April 4 in Los Angeles. Todd Williamson/NBC

Heidi Klum evoked a spring theme with her latest outfit for the “America’s Got Talent” season 18 red carpet on Tuesday in Los Angeles in an orange ruched dress with a pair of matching elbow-length gloves.

The new season, which premieres on May 30 on NBC, began filming auditions on March 25.

Heidi Klum at "America's Got Talent" on April 4 in Los Angeles.
Heidi Klum at “America’s Got Talent” on April 4 in Los Angeles. Todd Williamson/NBC

Set to reprise her role as a judge in the talent competition show, Klum’s blonde tresses were styled with bangs, and she wore orange strappy heels.

Related Galleries

For her red carpet appearance, Klum worked with celebrity stylist Rob Zangardi, who also styles Cara Delevingne, Gwen Stefani and Jennifer Lopez.

Heidi Klum at "America's Got Talent" on April 4 in Los Angeles.
Heidi Klum at “America’s Got Talent” on April 4 in Los Angeles. Todd Williamson/NBC

Klum was joined at the event by her fellow “AGT” cast, including Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Terry Crews, who is the host of the show. Klum first became a judge for “AGT” in 2013.

Klum has had a longtime career not only as a model but as a host. Currently, she is the judge, host and coproducer of “Germany’s Next Top Model.” She also hosted the popular fashion show “Project Runway” for 16 seasons.

The model is often seen in A-list events wearing fashionable looks. To the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March, she wore a Julien Macdonald royal-blue sequin dress with a slit cutout and padded shoulders. She wore a metallic warped Kate Barton dress to the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards that same month. To accessorize her Kate Barton gown, she went the playful route, wearing a fishbowl purse from the brand.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad