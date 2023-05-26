Heidi Klum Adds Drama to Green Georges Hobeika Minidress With Billowing Train at amfAR Gala 2023 in Cannes

Heidi Klum attended the 2023 amfAR Gala in Cannes, France, on Thursday, channeling camp inspiration for the red carpet.

The model and media personality wore a chartreuse green minidress from Georges Hobeika, with details including allover feather trim with a low-cut neckline and a train-like skirt cascading from the back. She completed her look with sparkling silver open-toe heeled sandals.

Heidi Klum attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 on May 25. Getty Images for Clase Azul Tequ

Stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn created Klum’s look for this year’s amfAR Cannes Gala. The duo also helps style Jennifer Lopez, Cara Delevingne and Hailee Steinfeld.

Klum has had a big month after she became the talk of the internet for her latest campaign for Intimissimi alongside her daughter Leni Klum, who is following in her mother’s modeling footsteps.

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum at the 29th amfAR Gala Cannes on May 25. Michael Buckner for Variety

Klum has been making the rounds at the Cannes Film Festival. On Wednesday, she attended the screening of “Le Passion de Dodin Bouffant” wearing an opulent yellow dress from Zuhair Murad, with details including a statement cape, a dramatic keyhole cutout at the center of the bodice and side cutouts around the waist, embellished shoulders and a thigh-high slit. She completed the look with clear PVC sandals.

Heidi Klum attends the “La Passion De Dodin Bouffant” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 24. Getty Images

The 2023 amfAR Gala in Cannes was hosted by Queen Latifah. The event, which raises funds and awareness for HIV and AIDS research, featured performances by Halsey, Bebe Rexha, Gladys Knight and Adam Lambert. Chopard was the signature sponsor of this year’s event.