Heidi Klum Adds Drama to Green Georges Hobeika Minidress With Billowing Train at amfAR Gala 2023 in Cannes

The model and media personality joined a slate of celebrities in supporting amfAR's mission for HIV and AIDS research.

Heidi Klum, amfAR, Cannes, Georges Hobeika
Heidi Klum attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 on May 25. Getty Images for Clase Azul Tequ

Heidi Klum attended the 2023 amfAR Gala in Cannes, France, on Thursday, channeling camp inspiration for the red carpet.

The model and media personality wore a chartreuse green minidress from Georges Hobeika, with details including allover feather trim with a low-cut neckline and a train-like skirt cascading from the back. She completed her look with sparkling silver open-toe heeled sandals.

Heidi Klum, amfAR, Cannes, Georges Hobeika
Heidi Klum attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 on May 25. Getty Images for Clase Azul Tequ

Stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn created Klum’s look for this year’s amfAR Cannes Gala. The duo also helps style Jennifer Lopez, Cara Delevingne and Hailee Steinfeld.

Heidi Klum, amfAR, Cannes, Georges Hobeika
Heidi Klum attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 on May 25. Getty Images for Clase Azul Tequ

Klum has had a big month after she became the talk of the internet for her latest campaign for Intimissimi alongside her daughter Leni Klum, who is following in her mother’s modeling footsteps.

Heidi Klum, amfAR, Cannes, Georges Hobeika
Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum at the 29th amfAR Gala Cannes on May 25. Michael Buckner for Variety

Klum has been making the rounds at the Cannes Film Festival. On Wednesday, she attended the screening of “Le Passion de Dodin Bouffant” wearing an opulent yellow dress from Zuhair Murad, with details including a statement cape, a dramatic keyhole cutout at the center of the bodice and side cutouts around the waist, embellished shoulders and a thigh-high slit. She completed the look with clear PVC sandals.

Heidi Klum, Cannes, Zuhair Murad
Heidi Klum attends the “La Passion De Dodin Bouffant” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 24. Getty Images

The 2023 amfAR Gala in Cannes was hosted by Queen Latifah. The event, which raises funds and awareness for HIV and AIDS research, featured performances by Halsey, Bebe Rexha, Gladys Knight and Adam Lambert. Chopard was the signature sponsor of this year’s event.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

