Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes Film Festival 2023 in Cutout Yellow Dress on ‘The Pot au Feu’ Red Carpet

Heidi Klum brought movement to “The Pot au Feu” screening and red carpet during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, wearing a Zuhair Murad gown.

Klum’s yellow jersey draped gown featured a crossed neckline, alluring cutouts, a thigh-high slit and dramatic angel wing-like fabric. The shoulders of her dress were embellished with gold and silver crystals.

Heidi Klum at the “The Pot au Feu” screening and red carpet. Michael Buckner for Variety

While on the red carpet, the model embraced the natural flow of the gown, waving the long yellow material up and down. The ensemble was from Zuhair Murad’s spring 2023 couture collection, which WWD reported “went for a lighthearted theme, offering up a wardrobe for a summer on the Riviera.”

Klum was dressed by Rob Zangardi, whom she often looks to for styling.

Heidi Klum Michael Buckner for Variety

With decades-long experience as a model, Klum knows how to deliver a head-turning ensemble, with this one being her latest. She showcases her standout style while sitting as a judge on the latest season of “America’s Got Talent,” alongside Sofía Vergara and Howie Mandel.

Heidi Klum Michael Buckner for Variety

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1946, the festival is holding its 76th edition this year.

Through Saturday, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is The Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.