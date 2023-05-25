×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: May 25, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Cruise 2024

Business

Chanel Revenues Gained 17% in 2022

Pop Culture

Max Brings ‘Sex and the City’ Immersive Experience to NYC

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes Film Festival 2023 in Cutout Yellow Dress on ‘The Pot au Feu’ Red Carpet

The model and "America's Got Talent" judge wore a Zuhair Murad Couture gown.

Heidi Klum at the "The Pot au Feu" screening and red carpet on May 24 in Cannes, France.
Spanish actor and singer Manu Rios at Cannes Film Festival 2023. Red Carpet Monster. Cannes (France), May 17th, 2023 (Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: US actress Viola Davis arrives for the screening of the film Kaibutsu (Monster) in competition during the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 17, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 16: Simona Tabasco attends the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)
(L-R) Actors Manu Rios, Jason Fernandez, Jose Condessa and George Steane pose at the presentation of the film 'Strange Way of Life' at the Debussy Theater during the Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2023, Cannes, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region (France). The medium-length film by the director from La Mancha was presented at Special Screenings at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Shot in Almeria, 'Strange Way of Life' takes us to the dawn of the twentieth century, where its protagonists Jake (Ethan Hawke) Silva (Pedro Pascal) old hitmen and childhood friends have a romantic relationship at a time when that love had no name and whose story will be frustrated as the plot develops. CINEMA. 17 May 2023 Pictured: Spanish actor Manu Ríos poses at the presentation of the film 'Strange Way of Life' at the Debussy Theater during the Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2023, Cannes, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region (France). The medium-length film by the director from La Mancha was presented at the Special Screenings of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Filmed in Almeria, 'Strange Way of Life' takes us to the dawn of the twentieth century, where its protagonists Jake (Ethan Hawke) Silva (Pedro Pascal) old hitmen and childhood friends have a romantic relationship at a time when that love had no name and whose history will be frustrated as the plot develops. CINEMA;CINEMATOGRAPHY;CELEBRITIES Europa Press 05/17/2023. Photo credit: Europa Press / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA982893_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View ALL 30 Photos

Heidi Klum brought movement to “The Pot au Feu” screening and red carpet during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, wearing a Zuhair Murad gown.

Klum’s yellow jersey draped gown featured a crossed neckline, alluring cutouts, a thigh-high slit and dramatic angel wing-like fabric. The shoulders of her dress were embellished with gold and silver crystals.

Heidi Klum at the "The Pot au Feu" screening and red carpet on May 24 in Cannes, France.
Heidi Klum at the “The Pot au Feu” screening and red carpet. Michael Buckner for Variety

While on the red carpet, the model embraced the natural flow of the gown, waving the long yellow material up and down. The ensemble was from Zuhair Murad’s spring 2023 couture collection, which WWD reported “went for a lighthearted theme, offering up a wardrobe for a summer on the Riviera.”

Related Galleries

Klum was dressed by Rob Zangardi, whom she often looks to for styling.

Heidi Klum at the "The Pot au Feu" screening and red carpet on May 24 in Cannes, France.
Heidi Klum Michael Buckner for Variety

With decades-long experience as a model, Klum knows how to deliver a head-turning ensemble, with this one being her latest. She showcases her standout style while sitting as a judge on the latest season of “America’s Got Talent,” alongside Sofía Vergara and Howie Mandel.

Heidi Klum at the "The Pot au Feu" screening and red carpet on May 24 in Cannes, France.
Heidi Klum Michael Buckner for Variety

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1946, the festival is holding its 76th edition this year.

Through Saturday, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is The Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

Hot Summer Bags

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Heidi Klum Brightens Cannes in Cutout Yellow Dress by Zuhair Murad

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad