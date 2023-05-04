Heidi Klum and Daughter Leni Klum Star in Lingerie Campaign for Intimissimi

Heidi Klum and her emerging model daughter Leni Klum posed together for Intimissimi’s mother-daughter campaign.

Heidi and Leni took to Instagram on Tuesday to debut their Intimissimi photos. Heidi wore a two-piece lilac lingerie set with lace embroidery, while Leni donned a two-piece ivory lace embroidery set with a pearl-colored silk evening shirt draped over her shoulders.

The campaign features the hashtag #heartofitalianlingerie, paying homage to Intimissimi’s Italian heritage. The campaign is being heavily marketed in Germany, Heidi’s country of heritage. Heidi was the first German model to become a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

The Intimissimi collection is available both online and in-store.

Since 2020, Intimissimi has been working on strengthening its omnichannel strategy. Shortly after Italian retailers were allowed to reopen their doors following the COVID-19 lockdown, Intimissimi introduced an initiative to get customers to maximize their amount of purchases called O2O, which stood for Online to Offline. The initiative was aimed at integrating the inventories of the company’s brick-and-mortar and e-commerce operations.

The main goal was to avoid merchandise being out of stock and offer customers the opportunity to find the entire online catalog in stores. The project rolled out at 1,029 Intimissimi flagships across Italy, Austria, Germany, France, Spain and Portugal.

In addition to Heidi and Leni Klum, Intimissimi signed global pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez as a global brand ambassador for spring 2023. Photographed by Chris Colls, the singer was envisioned in a relaxed setting featuring Intimissimi’s spring and summer 2023 collection.

Jennifer Lopez lensed by Chris Colls for Intimissimi’s spring 2023 collection. Courtesy of Intimissimi

The brand noted in a statement, “Today’s women are savvy and successful and role models. They inspire us to work hard and follow our dreams. Lopez is the ultimate ambassador for Intimissimi as she brings a strong and modern sexiness to the brand and communicates their core values.”