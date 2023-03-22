Heidi Klum Gleams in Liquid Metal Dress and Fishbowl Purse at Fashion Trust Awards 2023

Heidi Klum arrived at the 2023 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards on Tuesday in Los Angeles in an ensemble by emerging designer Kate Barton.

Heidi Klum at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards on March 21 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for WWD

The one-shouldered gown featured a warped silhouette, with silver metallic fabric that gave off a reflective and liquid effect. The dress had a sculpted side piece that adorned her waist.

Klum accessorized the look with the brand’s Goldfish Accessory Bag, which consists of a clear acrylic fishbowl with a floating goldfish.

The bag was from the designer’s spring 2023 collection, which WWD reported was “comprised of 15 modern, sculptural looks that incorporate her innovative geometric cutting and ‘minimal waste’ draping techniques — said to be developed without the use of seams or darts — in exclusive engineered fabrications.”

Kiernan Shipka, Storm Reid, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, Christine Chiu, Law Roach and Ciara were among the other guests.

Klum is no stranger to standout fashion looks. For the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, she wore a Zuhair Murad blue-beaded tulle gown with side cutout detailing, along with a dramatic taffeta ruffled opera coat. It was from the brand’s spring 2023 couture collection. To the Golden Globes, she embraced dramatic showgirl glamour in a sequined minidress with a feather boa. She took a more ethereal approach to the “Avatar: The Way of Water” U.S. premiere, wearing a white Lever Couture gown with sheer, airy fabric that cringed to her body.

The inaugural Fashion Trust Awards honored design talent in categories ranging from ready-to-wear to sustainability. Comedian Phoebe Robinson hosted this year’s event. The ceremony honored Aisling Camps, Soull and Dynasty Ogun, Papa Oppong, Jacques Agbobly, Puppets and Puppets and Elena Velez. Google, St. John, Farfetch and Code8 Beauty were among the sponsors.