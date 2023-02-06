×
All the Looks From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Heidi Klum Channels ’70s Disco Glamour in Plunging Gold Chainlink Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

The model and personality arrived at the 2023 Grammys red carpet alongside her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

Heidi Klum attends the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb 5, in Los Angeles, gold dress by the blonds
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmikat
Doja Cat
Heidi Klum dazzled on the red carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday in a fringed gold dress by The Blonds.

Heidi Klum attends the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb 5, in Los Angeles, gold dress by the blonds
Heidi Klum attends the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.

The former “Project Runway” host’s silhouette included a plunging neckline in warm gold tones and chains throughout.

Klum coordinated the spring 2023 look with chain-like gold bracelets and matching gold chainlink sandals.

The German model coordinated the dress with a ’70s-inspired beauty look. Hairstylist Lorenzo Martin kept her soft waves parted in the middle with long bangs framing her eyes. For makeup, Sabrina Bedrani gave her a dark smokey eye and a nude matte shade for her lips.

Klum arrived at the awards show alongside her husband, Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, who opted for a black tuxedo. 

Heidi Klum attends the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb 5, in Los Angeles, gold dress by the blonds, husband tom klauitz
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, in Los Angeles.

After becoming a TV staple thanks to her role as host and judge on “Project Runway,” Klum recently hosted the third season of the Prime Video series “Making the Cut,” in which fashion designers compete for a $1 million prize.

The annual Grammy Awards recognize outstanding recordings, compositions and musical artists. Comedian Trevor Noah served as host for the third consecutive year. Beyoncé made history for winning more awards than any other artist.

