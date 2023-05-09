×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Reimagining the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Fashion

Daniel Lee Debuts Burberry Swimwear Campaign

Business

Why Communications and Marketing Execs Are Getting CEO Jobs

Heidi Klum Spreads Her Wings in Fairy-inspired Jasmine Erbas Dress at ‘The Little Mermaid’ World Premiere

The model and "America's Got Talent" co-judge was among other A-list stars attending the event, including Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy and Daveed Diggs.

Heidi Klum at the world premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" in Los Angeles on May 8.
Heidi Klum at the world premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" in Los Angeles on May 8. Anna Webber for Variety

Heidi Klum made a whimsical arrival to Disney‘s “The Little Mermaid” world premiere on Monday in Los Angeles, wearing a pink glittery Jasmine Erbas couture gown.

Heidi Klum at the world premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" in Los Angeles on May 8.
Heidi Klum at the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” in Los Angeles on May 8. Getty Images for Disney

Klum’s high-low gown featured a statement shimmering pink top, which looked like fairy wings. Her costume ensemble included a long train, sheer details on the sides of her torso and a butterfly decal on her back.

To create her look, the model collaborated with Rob Zangardi, who also styles Jennifer Lopez, Suki Waterhouse, Gwen Stefani and Kerry Washington.

Related Galleries

Heidi Klum at the world premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" in Los Angeles on May 8.
Heidi Klum at the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” in Los Angeles on May 8. Anna Webber for Variety

Klum is known for wearing scene-stealing looks. In May, she posed in lingerie brand Intimissimi’s mother-daughter campaign alongside her emerging-model daughter, Leni Klum.

The model also wore a vibrant orange ruched dress with matching gloves to “America’s Got Talent” red carpet in April, continuing on the show as a judge alongside Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara.

Heidi Klum at the world premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" in Los Angeles on May 8.
Heidi Klum at the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” in Los Angeles on May 8. Anna Webber for Variety

In March, to the Fashion Trust Awards, she went silver in a sculpted metallic gown and a fishbowl purse, both from Kate Barton’s fall 2023 collection.

“The Little Mermaid” is a live-action reboot of Disney’s 1989 Oscar-winning animated film, which is based on the fairy-tale by Hans Christian Andersen. Starring Halle Bailey as the titular mermaid, the film follows her journey from life under the sea to finding love on land. “The Little Mermaid” also stars Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

Hot Summer Bags

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Heidi Klum Shines in Jasmine Erbas Gown at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad