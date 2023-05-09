Heidi Klum Spreads Her Wings in Fairy-inspired Jasmine Erbas Dress at ‘The Little Mermaid’ World Premiere

Heidi Klum made a whimsical arrival to Disney‘s “The Little Mermaid” world premiere on Monday in Los Angeles, wearing a pink glittery Jasmine Erbas couture gown.

Heidi Klum at the world premiere of Disney ’s “The Little Mermaid” in Los Angeles on May 8. Getty Images for Disney

Klum’s high-low gown featured a statement shimmering pink top, which looked like fairy wings. Her costume ensemble included a long train, sheer details on the sides of her torso and a butterfly decal on her back.

To create her look, the model collaborated with Rob Zangardi, who also styles Jennifer Lopez, Suki Waterhouse, Gwen Stefani and Kerry Washington.

Heidi Klum at the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” in Los Angeles on May 8. Anna Webber for Variety

Klum is known for wearing scene-stealing looks. In May, she posed in lingerie brand Intimissimi’s mother-daughter campaign alongside her emerging-model daughter, Leni Klum.

The model also wore a vibrant orange ruched dress with matching gloves to “America’s Got Talent” red carpet in April, continuing on the show as a judge alongside Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara.

Heidi Klum at the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” in Los Angeles on May 8. Anna Webber for Variety

In March, to the Fashion Trust Awards, she went silver in a sculpted metallic gown and a fishbowl purse, both from Kate Barton’s fall 2023 collection.

“The Little Mermaid” is a live-action reboot of Disney’s 1989 Oscar-winning animated film, which is based on the fairy-tale by Hans Christian Andersen. Starring Halle Bailey as the titular mermaid, the film follows her journey from life under the sea to finding love on land. “The Little Mermaid” also stars Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.