Heidi Klum Makes Red Statement in Mach & Mach Minidress With Crystal Bow Accents on ‘America’s Got Talent’

The model is a co-judge of the show, alongside Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara and Simon Cowell.

Heidi Klum chose a fiery-red look for the latest episode of “America’s Got Talent,” which aired on Tuesday on NBC, opting for a Mach & Mach minidress with dainty details. The model’s look featured keyhole cutouts along her torso, each adorned in crystal-embellished bow accents. Klum’s number also included a sweetheart neckline.

Heidi Klum on an episode of "America's Got Talent."
Heidi Klum Courtesy of ABC

On Wednesday, Klum posted a series of photos in the red number, including a video where she added the song “Paint The Town Red” by Doja Cat. Even Klum’s nails followed the red theme.

Klum usually works with stylist Rob Zangardi, whose celebrity clientele includes Hailee Steinfeld, Gwen Stefani and Jennifer Lopez.

Heidi Klum on an episode of "America's Got Talent."
Heidi Klum
Courtesy of ABC

While arriving at the studio to film the episode, Klum embraced a completely different aesthetic in a cozy pajama set. The billowy blouse and wide-legged pants set were printed in a colorful ’70s-themed pattern, which Klum paired with purple aviator-frame sunglasses.

Klum is a co-judge on “America’s Got Talent” alongside Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara and Simon Cowell, with Terry Crews as the host. The reality competition premiered the live episodes of Season 18 on Tuesday and now viewers can choose their favorite contenders online at agt.vote.nbc.com.

New episodes of the talent competition are released every Tuesday on NBC and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

