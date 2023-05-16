Helen Mirren Channels Rococo Glamour at Cannes Film Festival in Blue Del Core Dress With Matching Hair for ‘Jeanne du Barry’ Premiere

Helen Mirren attended the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday evening for a screening of “Jeanne Du Barry,” which stars Johnny Depp and Maïwenn, who also directs the historical drama.

Mirren’s Rococo-inspired ensemble fit the bill, as “Jeanne Du Barry” follows the life of King Louis XV’s infamous mistress. The Oscar-winning actress wore a custom periwinkle gown by Del Core, which featured a plunging neckline, corseted bodice and delicate draping. Mirren paired the pastel piece with diamond jewelry and a pair of silver Sole Bliss platforms.

Helen Mirren attends the screening of the film “Jeanne du Barry” during the Cannes Film Festival. Michael Buckner for Variety

Mirren, a L’Oréal ambassador, also carried a fan emblazoned with the beauty brand’s “worth it” slogan.

The actress’ silver hair was dyed blue and styled in a curly updo. For makeup, Mirren wore pink blush and a matching lip.

So far, 2023 has been a busy year for Mirren. After starring in the “Yellowstone” spin-off “1923,” Mirren is slated to appear in “Fast X,” the latest installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise. She’s also been cast as the narrator for Greta Gerwig’s upcoming “Barbie” film, out this summer.

Helen Mirren Michael Buckner for Variety

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dated back to 1946, The International Film Festival is holding its 76th edition this year.

From Thursday to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is The Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.