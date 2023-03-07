×
Helen Mirren Embraces Barbiecore in Dramatic Pink Cape at ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ London Screening

The actress stars alongside Zachary Levi in the sequel to the 2019 film "Shazam!"

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 07: Dame Helen Mirren attending the UK special screening of "Shazam! Fury Of The Gods" at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)
Dame Helen Mirren attending the U.K. special screening of "Shazam! Fury Of The Gods" on March 7 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

Helen Mirren attended the London screening of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” on March 7, in a dramatic pink cape.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 07: Dame Helen Mirren attends the "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" UK Special Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Dame Helen Mirren attending the U.K. special screening of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” on March 7 in London. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

In honor of the screening of her new movie, the veteran actress and Oscar winner wore a pink statement cape dress with a bow accent at the collar, a black catsuit and heeled black boots. She accessorized with sheer black gloves and a black satin clutch bag.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 07: Dame Helen Mirren attends the UK special screening of "Shazam! Fury Of The Gods" at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)
Dame Helen Mirren attending the U.K. special screening of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” on March 7 in London. Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Mirren’s choice of bold pink is reflective of the Barbiecore trend that has been sweeping red carpets and the fashion industry as a whole. Barbie’s popularity and the penchant for pink coincide with the filming of a “Barbie” movie, starring Margot Robbie as Barbie, and Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s boyfriend, Ken, which will be released this summer.

The actress is on a roll with her fashion choices. On Monday, she wore a long bronze tweed coatdress to the London photo call for the film. Underneath the coat, she wore a classic black turtleneck. She accessorized the look with black leather gloves and black booties.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 06: Dame Helen Mirren attends a photocall for "Shazam! Fury Of The Gods" at IET London on March 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage)
Dame Helen Mirren attends a photocall for “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” on March 6 in London. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImag

Mirren, who is typically known for her coiffed silver hair, is sporting long blonde tresses.

At the BAFTAs in February of this year, the actress gave a special tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in September. The Queen had a close relationship with the British Academy of Film and Television. Mirren also the Academy Awards and BAFTA for portraying Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 biopic “The Queen.” The film follows the story of the royal family and their handling of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 06: (L to R) Lucy Liu, Dame Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler attend a photocall for "Shazam! Fury Of The Gods" at IET London on March 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage)
From left: Lucy Liu, Dame Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler attend a photo call for “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” on March 6 in London. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImag

The cast of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” has been making their rounds with photo calls, recently appearing in Rome to promote the film. The movie has been in the pipeline since the successful opening of “Shazam!” in 2019.

Mirren was joined at the London photo call by her costars Lucy Liu and Rachel Zegler. Liu wore a watercolor floral print short-sleeved dress, while Zegler wore a black cutout dress with gold accents. Both actresses opted for black platform heels.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is a sequel to the 2019 DC film “Shazam!” The sequel stars Zachary Levi returning in the title role, along with Adam Brody, Asher Angel, Rachel Zegler, Meagan Good, Lucy Liu, Djimon Hounsou and Helen Mirren. The film will be released in theaters on March 17.

