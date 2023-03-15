×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: March 15, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Stars of SXSW

Business

Retail Sales Step Back, Banking Crisis Looms

Business

Amiri Taps Burberry Executive as Its New CEO

Helen Mirren’s ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Promo Tour Style Embraces Barbiecore, Tartan and Lace Trends

The actress stars as Hespera in the new D.C. film and sequel to "Shazam!"

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 06: Dame Helen Mirren attends a photocall for "Shazam! Fury Of The Gods" at IET London on March 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage)
Dame Helen Mirren attends a photocall for "Shazam! Fury Of The Gods" on March 6 in London. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImag

Dame Helen Mirren has a storied film career. The actress has several BAFTAs, an Academy Award and two Primetime Emmy Awards. Now, for her latest film, the longtime movie star is portraying a goddess in DC’s “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.”

For the ongoing press tour, the veteran actress has worn everything from statement coats to capes inspired by the Barbiecore trend. The press tour for the film has taken the cast from Rome to Mirren’s home country, the United Kingdom.

WWD has rounded up some of Mirren’s looks from the film’s current press tour.

U.K. photo-call

For the U.K. photo-call, the actress wore a long bronze tweed coatdress. Underneath the coat, she wore a classic black turtleneck. She accessorized the look with black leather gloves and black booties. It was an example of elevated minimalism.

Related Galleries

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 06: Dame Helen Mirren attends a photocall for "Shazam! Fury Of The Gods" at IET London on March 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage)
Helen Mirren attends a photo-call for “Shazam! Fury Of The Gods” in London on March 6. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImag

U.K. premiere

Embracing the Barbiecore trend, the veteran actress and Oscar winner wore a pink statement cape dress with a bow accent at the collar, a black catsuit and heeled black boots in London, on March 6. She accessorized with sheer black gloves and a black satin clutch bag.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 07: Dame Helen Mirren attends the "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" UK Special Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Helen Mirren attends the “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” U.K. screening on March 7 in London. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

L.A. photo-call

Mirren brought some high-fashion Italian edge to Los Angeles on March 12 in a red tartan coat from Roberto Cavalli by Fausto Puglisi. The designer gave the actress a shoutout on his Instagram page, saying “Dame Helen Mirren looking flawless in my Cavalli #tartan number last night in LA 🖤❤️🖤🌶️ I LOVE YOU HELLEN [sic] ❤️.”

L.A. premiere

To the Los Angeles premiere of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” Mirren wore a black long-sleeve lace dress and accessorized with a black headband. The actress was accompanied by her step-grandson Basil Hackford, whore an all-denim light, contrasting a light blue denim shirt with black jeans.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Helen Mirren and Basil Mirren attend the premiere of Warner Bros.' "Shazam 2" at Regency Village Theatre on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Helen Mirren and Basil Hackford attend the premiere of Warner Bros.’ “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” on March 14 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is a sequel to the 2019 DC film “Shazam!” The action-adventure stars Zachary Levi returning in the title role, along with Adam Brody, Asher Angel, Rachel Zegler, Meagan Good, Lucy Liu, Djimon Hounsou and Mirren. The film will be released in theaters on Friday.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad