Helen Mirren’s ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Promo Tour Style Embraces Barbiecore, Tartan and Lace Trends

Dame Helen Mirren has a storied film career. The actress has several BAFTAs, an Academy Award and two Primetime Emmy Awards. Now, for her latest film, the longtime movie star is portraying a goddess in DC’s “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.”

For the ongoing press tour, the veteran actress has worn everything from statement coats to capes inspired by the Barbiecore trend. The press tour for the film has taken the cast from Rome to Mirren’s home country, the United Kingdom.

WWD has rounded up some of Mirren’s looks from the film’s current press tour.

U.K. photo-call

For the U.K. photo-call, the actress wore a long bronze tweed coatdress. Underneath the coat, she wore a classic black turtleneck. She accessorized the look with black leather gloves and black booties. It was an example of elevated minimalism.

Helen Mirren attends a photo-call for “Shazam! Fury Of The Gods” in London on March 6. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImag

U.K. premiere

Embracing the Barbiecore trend, the veteran actress and Oscar winner wore a pink statement cape dress with a bow accent at the collar, a black catsuit and heeled black boots in London, on March 6. She accessorized with sheer black gloves and a black satin clutch bag.

Helen Mirren attends the “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” U.K. screening on March 7 in London. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

L.A. photo-call

Mirren brought some high-fashion Italian edge to Los Angeles on March 12 in a red tartan coat from Roberto Cavalli by Fausto Puglisi. The designer gave the actress a shoutout on his Instagram page, saying “Dame Helen Mirren looking flawless in my Cavalli #tartan number last night in LA 🖤❤️🖤🌶️ I LOVE YOU HELLEN [sic] ❤️.”

L.A. premiere

To the Los Angeles premiere of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” Mirren wore a black long-sleeve lace dress and accessorized with a black headband. The actress was accompanied by her step-grandson Basil Hackford, whore an all-denim light, contrasting a light blue denim shirt with black jeans.

Helen Mirren and Basil Hackford attend the premiere of Warner Bros.’ “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” on March 14 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is a sequel to the 2019 DC film “Shazam!” The action-adventure stars Zachary Levi returning in the title role, along with Adam Brody, Asher Angel, Rachel Zegler, Meagan Good, Lucy Liu, Djimon Hounsou and Mirren. The film will be released in theaters on Friday.