Hilary Duff Talks ‘HIMYF’ Season Two in Black Cutout Dress for ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Hilary Duff made an elegant arrival to “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” The actress appeared on Monday’s episode of the late night show wearing a sleek black gown.

Hilary Duff on the Jan. 23 episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Duff’s ensemble was a long black dress with an asymmetrical neckline and a cape like attachment on her shoulder. A snake eye cutout adorned the front and a backless detail was featured on the back. The dress was cinched at the waist before leading into a ruffle-like skirt. Duff usually works with styling duo Brit + Kara, who as a pair have outfitted Bailee Madison, Sophia Bush and Emma Roberts.

For accessories, Duff kept it minimal, accenting her black look with some stacked gold midi rings and a statement pair of square, dangly earrings. She slipped into a pair of black pointed-toe heels with a strap. Her signature blonde hair was styled into a middle part with some loose curls. She opted for a brown-themed makeup look, with smokey brown eye shadow, dark blush and a matte brown lip.

“How I Met Your Father” new cast members, Christmas cards and playing the guitar were the main topics of discussion on the night show. “How I Met Your Father” was renewed for a second season, this time for a 20-episode run from its previous 10.

“You know how this business is. You get a phone call and you’re just like, ‘Are we getting picked up?’ ‘Are we getting fired?’ ‘Are we getting hired?’ You’re kind of always at the edge of your seat,” Duff said to Meyers.

“To double-order the show and just give us that extra creative space for the story lines to just, you know, dive deeper into each character and get to have a little more fun and bring on more people, you just sign on to something hoping it works and it was working,” she later said to Meyers.

Duff, who has the lead role in the Hulu series, is preparing for the new season, coming to the streaming platform this month. A spinoff of the wildly popular “How I Met Your Mother,” which starred Neil Patrick Harris and Jason Segal, this show centers around the character Sophie retelling the story to her son of how she met his dad. Along with Duff, the series cast includes Francia Raisa, Josh Peck, Kim Cattrall and the newly added John Corbett.

Duff continues to keep a lot of things in the works. In 2022, she was appointed to be Carters Inc., first chief mom officer. “How I Met Your Father” season two releases Tuesday on Hulu.