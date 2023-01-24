×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior Couture Spring 2023

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Fila USA’s New President Todd Klein Talks Future Plans

Business

Capri Holdings Taps Cedric Wilmotte as CEO of Michael Kors

Hilary Duff Talks ‘HIMYF’ Season Two in Black Cutout Dress for ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

The actress, who stars in the Hulu series "How I Met Your Father," is gearing up for the second season, premiering Tuesday.

Hilary Duff on the Jan. 23 episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Hilary Duff on the Jan. 23 episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers." Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Hilary Duff made an elegant arrival to “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” The actress appeared on Monday’s episode of the late night show wearing a sleek black gown.

Hilary Duff on the Jan. 23 episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

Hilary Duff on the Jan. 23 episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Duff’s ensemble was a long black dress with an asymmetrical neckline and a cape like attachment on her shoulder. A snake eye cutout adorned the front and a backless detail was featured on the back. The dress was cinched at the waist before leading into a ruffle-like skirt. Duff usually works with styling duo Brit + Kara, who as a pair have outfitted Bailee Madison, Sophia Bush and Emma Roberts.

Related Galleries

Hilary Duff on the Jan. 23 episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

Hilary Duff on the Jan. 23 episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

For accessories, Duff kept it minimal, accenting her black look with some stacked gold midi rings and a statement pair of square, dangly earrings. She slipped into a pair of black pointed-toe heels with a strap. Her signature blonde hair was styled into a middle part with some loose curls. She opted for a brown-themed makeup look, with smokey brown eye shadow, dark blush and a matte brown lip.

Hilary Duff on the Jan. 23 episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

Hilary Duff on the Jan. 23 episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

“How I Met Your Father” new cast members, Christmas cards and playing the guitar were the main topics of discussion on the night show. “How I Met Your Father” was renewed for a second season, this time for a 20-episode run from its previous 10.

“You know how this business is. You get a phone call and you’re just like, ‘Are we getting picked up?’ ‘Are we getting fired?’ ‘Are we getting hired?’ You’re kind of always at the edge of your seat,” Duff said to Meyers.

“To double-order the show and just give us that extra creative space for the story lines to just, you know, dive deeper into each character and get to have a little more fun and bring on more people, you just sign on to something hoping it works and it was working,” she later said to Meyers.

Duff, who has the lead role in the Hulu series, is preparing for the new season, coming to the streaming platform this month. A spinoff of the wildly popular “How I Met Your Mother,” which starred Neil Patrick Harris and Jason Segal, this show centers around the character Sophie retelling the story to her son of how she met his dad. Along with Duff, the series cast includes Francia Raisa, Josh Peck, Kim Cattrall and the newly added John Corbett.

Duff continues to keep a lot of things in the works. In 2022, she was appointed to be Carters Inc., first chief mom officer. “How I Met Your Father” season two releases Tuesday on Hulu.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

Hot Summer Bags

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF' Season Two in Cutout Dress for Seth Meyers’

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad